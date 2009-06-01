Best Destinations for Beer in the World

Fanatically innovative brewers around the globe are creating new beers with unorthodox ingredients and techniques. Here are the top brewtopias around the world.
Belgium
Cantillon, Brussels
(Photo, left) The ultimate mecca for beer geeks. Brewer Jean-Pierre Van Roy experiments with wild yeasts and wine-beer hybrids.
Fantôme, Soy
Brewmaster Dany Prignon uses unorthodox ingredients like dandelion, mustard seeds, Grains of Paradise, coriander and even mushrooms.
California
Port Brewing Co., San Marcos
Utilizes funky yeast strains.
Stone Brewing Co., Escondido
(Photo, left) Known for high-alcohol “extreme” beers.
Ballast Point, San Diego
Works with radical barrel-aging techniques.
Alpine Beer Co., Alpine
Small-production beers made with rare hops.
Colorado
Oskar Blues, Lyons
First in the U.S. to sell craft beer in cans.
New Belgium, Fort Collins
(Photo, left) Reimagines Belgian traditions.
Japan
Yo-Ho Brewing Co., Karuizawa
Riffs on U.S. and British beer styles include an American-style golden pale ale called Yona Yona Ale.
Kiuchi Brewery, Ibaraki
(Photo, left) Makes its Hitachino Nest Red Rice Ale with red rice; ages its hard-to-find XH in oak barrels used for sake and shochu.
Italy
Le Baladin, Piozzo
Piedmont’s rock-star brewer Teo Musso uses odd ingredients in beers like spicy Nora (made from ginger and myrhh). He hosts beer dinners at his hotel-restaurant, Casa Baladin.
Birrificio Italiano, Lurago Marinone
This cutting-edge brewery located just north of Milan makes excellent pale lagers and interesting fruit-flavored ales like Scires, which is brewed with black cherries.
Norway
Nogne O, Grimstad
This Norse brewery produces high-malt, intensely hopped beers like the roasty, dark Imperial Stout. Its Dark Horizon is a small-batch, wacky hybrid stout made with English malt, Pacific Rim hops, Canadian yeast and Colombian coffee.