Best Cellar Tips

Designer Ben Benoit has built gorgeous cellars all over his clients’ houses—including in the living rooms. Here he shares his best ideas, some of them surprisingly inexpensive.

Alessandra Bulow
October 01, 2009

Ben Benoit of Cellar Masters in Newbury Park, California, has created hundreds of ambitious designs over the past 20 years, including the glass-enclosed rooms featured in the book Living with Wine. But many of his ideas work just as well in more modest cellars. “I like basic technology, like the rope lighting (small bulbs inside plastic tubing) that is often used on the floors of movie theaters,” Benoit says. “It’s better to have more money left over to buy wine.”Storage in the dining room puts bottles in easy reach.

© Ben Benoit

Dining Room

Lighting

In this Las Vegas dining room, Benoit installed blue LED lights on two sides of the glass wine cabinet. In other cabinets, he sometimes lines shelves with rope lighting from Duralight. “It emits almost no heat, has a lifetime of about 20,000 hours and is inexpensive,” Benoit says. “Plus it works on a dimmer” (from $67 for 30 feet; sldlighting.com).

Temperature Control

Benoit always builds in climate controls to keep his cellars at 55 degrees Fahrenheit, but he thinks “the whole issue of humidity in a wine cellar is overblown.” Among the few exceptions are cellars in very dry climates, like Las Vegas.

Wire Bottle Racks

Wall-mounted stainless steel racks from VintageView hold bottles three-deep and make them appear to float in midair (from $80 for a 36-bottle rack; vintageview.com).Barroom.

© Andrew French

Barroom

Glass Wall

In a Simi Valley, California, room that the owner calls the “man cave,” Benoit highlights the cellar by dividing it from the bar with half-inch- thick tempered glass, like the kind used for shower doors.

Flooring

Though the bar area has hardwood floors, Benoit installed tile in the wine room because wood tends to warp in cellars.

Sink Sense

A sink may be useful in a bar, but Benoit doesn’t recommend having one in a wine cellar: “It’s expensive to plumb hot and cold water lines.”Closet Storage.

© Andrew French

Closet Storage

Insulated-Glass Doors

For the compact cellars in the living room of a 1920s house in Bel Air, California, Benoit used custom doors with insulated-glass panels; he has installed ready-made versions for other clients (from $400; etodoors.com). On both options, he has the glass treated with an inexpensive coating that blocks the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which can be harmful to wine.

Landing Spot

An end table is a handy place to set down bottles after taking them out of storage: “It’s good to have a countertop or table that’s at least six inches deep, to fit two bottles.”

