Best Buys at the Butcher Shop

Some of the cheaper cuts of meat offer the most flavor, especially when they are slow-cooked. The following all benefit from braising or stewing, but we also suggest additional cooking methods. We were disappointed in the inexpensive cuts of veal, so we didn’t include any.

Jane Sigal
February 01, 2000

Beef

Short ribs (marinate and grill), brisket (barbecue), chuck boneless top blade steaks (grill, stir-fry), chuck boneless blade roast, oxtails.

Pork

Boston butt (roast), country-style ribs (broil, roast), fresh ham (roast), picnic roast, shanks.

Lamb

Shoulder blade chops (broil), boneless shoulder (roast), breast riblets, neck, shanks.

