Best Beers for Wine Lovers

Wine drinkers can find much to love in many styles of beer. Here, four top sommeliers share their suggestions.
Thomas Carter
Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
If you like Sauvignon Blanc
Try a crisp wheat beer, such as Schneider & Sohn Edel-Weiss from Germany
Jeff Benjamin
Vetri, Philadelphia
If you like Chardonnay
Try a floral farmhouse ale, such as Birrificio Italiano Fleurette from Italy
Juliette Pope
Gramercy Tavern, NYC
If you like Pinot Noir
Try a fruity lambic, such as Cantillon Kriek from Belgium
Lisa Rongren
The Herbfarm, Woodinville, WA
If you like Syrah
Try a smoky porter, such as Stone Smoked Porter from California
