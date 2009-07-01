Best Beers for Wine Lovers

Wine drinkers can find much to love in many styles of beer. Here, four top sommeliers share their suggestions.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

Thomas Carter

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

If you like Sauvignon Blanc
Try a crisp wheat beer, such as Schneider & Sohn Edel-Weiss from Germany

Jeff Benjamin

Vetri, Philadelphia

If you like Chardonnay
Try a floral farmhouse ale, such as Birrificio Italiano Fleurette from Italy

Juliette Pope

Gramercy Tavern, NYC

If you like Pinot Noir
Try a fruity lambic, such as Cantillon Kriek from Belgium

Lisa Rongren

The Herbfarm, Woodinville, WA

If you like Syrah
Try a smoky porter, such as Stone Smoked Porter from California

