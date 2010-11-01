Best Beer Pairings

Beer and burgers: a natural match. Beer and vegetarian dishes: not so obvious. Dr. Bill Sysak of Stone Brewing Co. in Escondido, California, offers these tips for pairing beer with 5 ingredients that are common in vegetarian dishes.

Jen Murphy
November 01, 2010

Avocados

Rich vegetables like avocado taste best with refreshingly bitter beers like India pale ale. Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA is a great one.

Onions

Best with onion rings: a slightly bitter, hoppy pale ale like a Sierra Nevada or Alpha King, the flagship beer from Three Floyds Brewing Co. in Munster, Indiana.

Root Vegetables

They're sweet, so they go well with a beer that also has notes of caramel. Try pairing with an American porter, such as Avery Brewing's New World Porter.

Wild Mushrooms

An aggressively hoppy, malty beer with a bitter kickan American strong ale like Stone Brewing's Arrogant Bastardpairs with the umami flavors in mushrooms.

Tomatoes

An amber ale such as Ballast Point Calico has rich flavors and a smooth finishjust right for acidic vegetables like tomatoes.

