Best Beer Pairings

Avocados

Rich vegetables like avocado taste best with refreshingly bitter beers like India pale ale. Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA is a great one.

Onions

Best with onion rings: a slightly bitter, hoppy pale ale like a Sierra Nevada or Alpha King, the flagship beer from Three Floyds Brewing Co. in Munster, Indiana.

Root Vegetables

They're sweet, so they go well with a beer that also has notes of caramel. Try pairing with an American porter, such as Avery Brewing's New World Porter.

Wild Mushrooms

An aggressively hoppy, malty beer with a bitter kickan American strong ale like Stone Brewing's Arrogant Bastardpairs with the umami flavors in mushrooms.

Tomatoes

An amber ale such as Ballast Point Calico has rich flavors and a smooth finishjust right for acidic vegetables like tomatoes.

More Beer Tips:

