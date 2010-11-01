Best Beer Pairings

Beer and burgers: a natural match. Beer and vegetarian dishes: not so obvious. Dr. Bill Sysak of Stone Brewing Co. in Escondido, California, offers these tips for pairing beer with 5 ingredients that are common in vegetarian dishes.
Avocados
Rich vegetables like avocado taste best with refreshingly bitter beers like India pale ale. Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA is a great one.
Onions
Best with onion rings: a slightly bitter, hoppy pale ale like a Sierra Nevada or Alpha King, the flagship beer from Three Floyds Brewing Co. in Munster, Indiana.
Root Vegetables
They're sweet, so they go well with a beer that also has notes of caramel. Try pairing with an American porter, such as Avery Brewing's New World Porter.
Wild Mushrooms
An aggressively hoppy, malty beer with a bitter kickan American strong ale like Stone Brewing's Arrogant Bastardpairs with the umami flavors in mushrooms.
Tomatoes
An amber ale such as Ballast Point Calico has rich flavors and a smooth finishjust right for acidic vegetables like tomatoes.
