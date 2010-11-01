Best Baking Dishes

Baking Dishes

Ceramic

Photo © Fredrika Stjärne.

Ceramic can go straight from the freezer to the oveneven to the table, where it helps keep food warm. It heats up gradually, so it's ideal for dishes that need slow, even cooking, such as custards and baked-noodle dishes.

Recipes:

Sweet Noodle Kugel with Dried Cherries (photo)

Chicken-Chili Tamale Pie

Glass

Photo © Fredrika Stjärne.

Like ceramic, glass is nonreactive, so it's good for acidic foods like tomatoes. Bakers like it because they can see if the bottom is done. It costs less than ceramic but can crack when exposed to big temperature swings.

Recipes:

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs (photo)

Chocolate-Peanut-Butter-Banana Upside-Down Cake

Metal

Photo © Fredrika Stjärne.

Metal heats quickly and gives food crisp edges, so it's perfect for cakes and brownies. It's also a great time-saver: In our tests, it shortened cake-baking time by 15 minutes, on average.

Recipes:

Dulce de Leche, Coconut and Chocolate Chip Magic Bars

Caraway Parker House Rolls (photo)