Best 5-Minute Dressings

F&W’s Melissa Rubel creates seven dressings that are fabulous with almost every part of a meal, from a green salad to grilled shrimp.
Seven Superfast Salads
Heirloom Tomato Salad
with Basil Vinaigrette
Season 1 1/4 pounds sliced heirloom tomatoes with salt and pepper and top with the Basil Vinaigrette.
Watercress Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts
with Honey-Lemon Dressing
Toss 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts with 2 bunches watercress and 1 thinly sliced Belgian endive. Add the Honey-Lemon Dressing and toss to coat thoroughly.
MIxed Grilled Vegetables
Brush thickly sliced zucchini, peppers, eggplant and onions with olive oil. Grill until tender and browned. Serve warm, topped with the Creamy Feta Vinaigrette.
Romaine Salad with Grilled Sourdough Croutons
Brush two 1-inch-thick slices sourdough bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until toasted. Cut into croutons and toss with leaves from 2 hearts of romaine and the Caesar-Syle Dressing.
Cabbage-and-Sesame Slaw
with Ginger Vinaigrette
Toss 14 ounces coleslaw mix with the Ginger Vinaigrette and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds.
Crunchy Cucumber-Dill Salad
with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette
Toss 2 sliced seedless cucumbers with 2 tablespoons chopped dill and the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette.
Frisée and Endive Salad
with Blue-Cheese Tarragon Dressing