Best 5-Minute Dressings

Seven Superfast Salads

Heirloom Tomato Salad

with Basil Vinaigrette

Season 1 1/4 pounds sliced heirloom tomatoes with salt and pepper and top with the Basil Vinaigrette.

Watercress Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts

with Honey-Lemon Dressing

Toss 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts with 2 bunches watercress and 1 thinly sliced Belgian endive. Add the Honey-Lemon Dressing and toss to coat thoroughly.

MIxed Grilled Vegetables

with Creamy Feta Vinaigrette

Brush thickly sliced zucchini, peppers, eggplant and onions with olive oil. Grill until tender and browned. Serve warm, topped with the Creamy Feta Vinaigrette.

Romaine Salad with Grilled Sourdough Croutons

with Caesar-Style Dressing

Brush two 1-inch-thick slices sourdough bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until toasted. Cut into croutons and toss with leaves from 2 hearts of romaine and the Caesar-Syle Dressing.

Cabbage-and-Sesame Slaw

with Ginger Vinaigrette

Toss 14 ounces coleslaw mix with the Ginger Vinaigrette and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds.

Crunchy Cucumber-Dill Salad

with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Toss 2 sliced seedless cucumbers with 2 tablespoons chopped dill and the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette.

with Blue-Cheese Tarragon Dressing

More Amazing Salads & Dressings:

