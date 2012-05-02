Best $15-and-Under White Wines

More $15-and-Under Wines:

Wines $10-and-Under

2015 Aveleda Fonte Vinho Verde ($6)

A blend of Trajadura, Loureiro, Arinto and Azal Branco grapes, this is bracing, with citrus and green apple notes.

2015 La Vieille Ferme Côtes du Luberon Blanc ($8)

From Rhône’s southernmost zone, this is fresh and peachy.

2014 Hogue Cellars Columbia Valley Riesling ($10)

Citrus and peach flavors mark this lovely off-dry bargain.

2015 Elsa Bianchi Mendoza Torrontés ($9)

Orange blossom and minerals mark this delicious white from one of the coolest areas in Mendoza’s San Rafael subregion.

2015 Marqués de Cáceres Ruedo Verdejo ($9)

A citrus and floral-tinged Verdejo from esteemed Rioja producer Marqués de Cáceres.

2015 Anselmo Mendes Pássaros Vinho Verde Loureiro ($10)

Loaded with bright, zippy lime and green pear flavors, this refreshing white is a terrific value.

2016 Indaba Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($10)

Lemon-lime and herb flavors mark this refreshing white.

2015 Berger Kremstal Grüner Veltliner ($10 for 1 liter)

Sealed with an easy-to-pop crown cap, this zesty one-liter bottling makes a great summer white.

2013 Le Jaja de Jau Pays d'Oc Sauvignon Blanc ($9)

Tart and refreshing, with lime and grapefruit flavors.

2015 Fontana Candida Frascati Superiore Secco ($9)

Fresh and fragrant, with citrus, peach and floral flavors.

An ideal summer sipper, this Albariño features light, zesty green apple notes and a salty kick.

2014 Luis Pato Bairrada Maria Gomes ($10)

Fragrant pear and nectarine flavors have a mineral-rich finish in this Portuguese white.

NV Segura Viudas Cava Brut Reserva ($9)

This low-priced gem is packed with green apple and citrus.

Wines Under $15

2014 d'Arenberg The Stump Jump McLaren Vale White ($12)

A medium-bodied blend of Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Marsanne, and Roussanne that's packed with fruit flavor.

The Casablanca Valley’s cooler climate imparts a nice vibrancy to ripe apricot and peach flavors.

2015 Maculan Pino & Toi Veneto ($12)

A peachy, floral blend of Toi (formerly known as Tocai), Pinot Bianco and Pinot Grigio at a super price.

An exotic wild yeast-fermented rendition of the classic grape from South Australia.

2015 Santa Rita Casablanca Reserva Sauvignon Blanc ($12)

Consistently an amazing value, this Sauvignon Blanc is loaded with fragrant lime, herb and tropical flavors.

2015 Veramonte Casablanca Reserva Sauvignon Blanc ($10)

Bold tropical aromas are followed by lime flavors.

2015 Gassier Cercius Costières de Nîmes Blanc ($13)

A juicy blend of Grenache Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc.

2015 The Chard Project California Chardonnay ($13)

An appealing everyday Chardonnay with ample yellow apple flavors at an incredible value.

Made with grapes from a vineyard located in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, this features lively citrus tones.

A great everyday white, bursting with refreshing green apple and citrus notes.

2014 Geyser Peak Winery California Sauvignon Blanc ($10)

This zesty, always delicious white offers exuberant lime, sweet melon and grass flavors.

2014 A to Z Wineworks Oregon Pinot Gris ($14)

A great value, with bright apple and lime on the palate.

2014 King Estate Acrobat Oregon Pinot Gris ($13)

A great value; full of satiny quince, nut and apple flavors.

2014 Lamoreaux Landing Finger Lakes Dry Riesling ($12)

This white’s robust peach flavors are deliciously juicy and made vivid by bright acidity.

2014 Familia Zuccardi Serie A Salta Torrontés ($14)

Aromatic lime zest is up front in this vibrant white.

A creamy, aromatic white from renowned South African vintner Ken Forrester.

2015 François Chidaine Touraine Sauvignon Blanc ($13)

Biodynamically farmed vines yielded this tangy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc with a smooth texture and notes of herb.

2015 Château de Saint Cosme Little James’ Basket Press Vin de Pays d’Oc ($13)

This unusual, crisply delicious blend of lush, tropical Viognier and zesty Sauvignon Blanc comes at a compellingly low price.

Citrusy and refreshing, this Soave boasts a round texture and loads of minerals on the finish.

2015 Catena Alamos Mendoza Chardonnay ($9)

Oak aging adds a vanilla note to tangy citrus and pear flavors.

Zippy and refreshing, with savory lime and grass flavors.

2015 Paul Cluver Elgin Gewürztraminer ($13)

Superaromatic, this expressive wine shows a lovely purity and a hint of sweetness in its vivacious fig and floral notes.

2015 Tasca d’Almerita Sicilia Regaleali Bianco ($12)

Almerita’s Regaleali estate turns out this fresh, floral-edged blend of three native grapes.

2014 Pierre Sparr Alsace Pinot Blanc ($13)

Fresh apple and pear notes mark this food-friendly wine.

2011 Bonterra Vineyards North Coast Riesling ($12)

Tangy and fresh, with subtly sweet apple and citrus notes.

2015 Mulderbosch Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($13)

Bursting with intense zesty lime and green apple flavors.

2014 Hugel Alsace Gentil ($14)

This filigreed, aromatic white blend has lots of personality.

2015 Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet de Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie ($14)

A fabulous bargain, this fresh, captivating wine is made with grapes from old vines.

2015 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Navarra Chardonnay ($13)

Silky baked pear and stone fruit mark this great-value white.

Straightforward citrus flavors are rich yet focused in this tasty KJ white.

2015 Cousiño-Macul Isidora Maipo Sauvignon Gris ($14)

Lemon-lime flavors reveal a pleasant trace of sweetness in this Chilean white.

2014 Trimbach Alsace Pinot Blanc ($14)

The addition of some Auxerrois contributes a bit of fruitiness to this racy, citrusy Pinot Blanc.

2015 Backsberg Estate Cellars Paarl Kosher Chardonnay ($14)

A refreshing unoaked white full of apricot and lemon flavors.

2014 CVNE Monopole Rioja Blanco ($13)

Zippy acidity and ripe melon and citrus notes make this a textbook introduction to the Viura grape.

Pleasantly accessible, with bold peach, apple and lime tones.

Crisp and bright, with zippy lemon and apple accents.

$15 Wines

2015 Matetic Corralillo San Antonio Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

Marked by vivacious passion fruit and grapefruit.

2014 Villa Matilde Rocca dei Leoni Campania Falanghina ($15)

This well-priced wine bursts with white peach and citrus notes.

An expressive honeysuckle nose and zesty citrus palate define this charming, summer-perfect white.

2014 Momo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

A racy mix of mineral, herb, and citrus flavors.

2015 Buitenverwachting Constantia Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

A firm backbone of acidity and brisk grass and mineral flavors.

2015 Simonsig Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc ($15)

There’s an appealing green apple note amid citrus flavors.

Schlumberger’s basic wines, including this medium-bodied Pinot Blanc, offer terrific quality.

A fragrant, mineral white that makes a strong case for the Pinot Grigio grape.

2013 Lungarotti Torre di Giano Bianco di Torgiano ($15)

A graceful, refreshing blend with floral, pear and apple tones and a subtle effervescence.

2015 Viña Nora Rias Baixas Albariño ($15)

Its clean, minerally lemon-lime flavors are tangy and brisk.

2015 Martín Códax Albariño ($15)

This widely available bottling makes a great introduction to Albariño, with zesty lime and herb flavors and a hint of fizz.

Terrassen bottlings come from terraced vineyards, which yield intense, focused wines, like this citrusy example.

2014 Foxglove Central Coast Chardonnay ($15)

The prestigious Santa Barbara region is the main source of the grapes used in this zesty, unoaked white.

A grassy, crisp white with lime and lanolin notes.

2015 Leitz Eins Zwei Dry Rheingau Riesling ($15)

This fun, entry-level dry Riesling is a steal, loaded with minerality and pithy lime tones.

2011 Doña Paula Estate Salta Torrontés ($15)

An intense jasmine nose is followed by compelling white peach and succulent tropical flavors.

NV Avinyo Cava Reserva Brut ($15)

This classic Spanish sparkler is vibrant and toasty at the same time.

Among the best value sparkling wines made anywhere, this shows a refreshing mix of citrus and green pear.

