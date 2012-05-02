Best $15-and-Under White Wines

Here are more than 60 still and sparkling whites, all steals, that are on store shelves now. These terrific bottles come from some of the world's best wineries.

Food & Wine
May 02, 2012

More $15-and-Under Wines:

Wines $10-and-Under

2015 Aveleda Fonte Vinho Verde ($6)

A blend of Trajadura, Loureiro, Arinto and Azal Branco grapes, this is bracing, with citrus and green apple notes.

2015 La Vieille Ferme Côtes du Luberon Blanc ($8)

From Rhône’s southernmost zone, this is fresh and peachy.

2014 Hogue Cellars Columbia Valley Riesling ($10)

Citrus and peach flavors mark this lovely off-dry bargain.

2015 Elsa Bianchi Mendoza Torrontés ($9)

Orange blossom and minerals mark this delicious white from one of the coolest areas in Mendoza’s San Rafael subregion.

2015 Marqués de Cáceres Ruedo Verdejo ($9)

A citrus and floral-tinged Verdejo from esteemed Rioja producer Marqués de Cáceres.

2015 Anselmo Mendes Pássaros Vinho Verde Loureiro ($10)

Loaded with bright, zippy lime and green pear flavors, this refreshing white is a terrific value.

2016 Indaba Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($10)

Lemon-lime and herb flavors mark this refreshing white.

2015 Berger Kremstal Grüner Veltliner ($10 for 1 liter)

Sealed with an easy-to-pop crown cap, this zesty one-liter bottling makes a great summer white.

2013 Le Jaja de Jau Pays d'Oc Sauvignon Blanc ($9)

Tart and refreshing, with lime and grapefruit flavors.

2015 Fontana Candida Frascati Superiore Secco ($9)

Fresh and fragrant, with citrus, peach and floral flavors.

2015 Condes de Albarei Rias Baixas Albariño ($10)

An ideal summer sipper, this Albariño features light, zesty green apple notes and a salty kick.

2014 Luis Pato Bairrada Maria Gomes ($10)

Fragrant pear and nectarine flavors have a mineral-rich finish in this Portuguese white.

NV Segura Viudas Cava Brut Reserva ($9)

This low-priced gem is packed with green apple and citrus.

Wines Under $15

2014 d'Arenberg The Stump Jump McLaren Vale White ($12)

A medium-bodied blend of Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Marsanne, and Roussanne that's packed with fruit flavor.

2015 Santa Carolina Casablanca Reserva Chardonnay ($10)

The Casablanca Valley’s cooler climate imparts a nice vibrancy to ripe apricot and peach flavors.

2015 Maculan Pino & Toi Veneto ($12)

A peachy, floral blend of Toi (formerly known as Tocai), Pinot Bianco and Pinot Grigio at a super price.

2015 Yalumba Y Series Unwooded South Australia Chardonnay ($10)

An exotic wild yeast-fermented rendition of the classic grape from South Australia.

2015 Santa Rita Casablanca Reserva Sauvignon Blanc ($12)

Consistently an amazing value, this Sauvignon Blanc is loaded with fragrant lime, herb and tropical flavors.

2015 Veramonte Casablanca Reserva Sauvignon Blanc ($10)

Bold tropical aromas are followed by lime flavors.

2015 Gassier Cercius Costières de Nîmes Blanc ($13)

A juicy blend of Grenache Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc.

2015 The Chard Project California Chardonnay ($13)

An appealing everyday Chardonnay with ample yellow apple flavors at an incredible value.

2015 Dry Creek Vineyard Clarksburg Chenin Blanc ($12)

Made with grapes from a vineyard located in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, this features lively citrus tones.

2014 Edna Valley Vineyard Paragon Edna Valley Chardonnay ($12)

A great everyday white, bursting with refreshing green apple and citrus notes.

2014 Geyser Peak Winery California Sauvignon Blanc ($10)

This zesty, always delicious white offers exuberant lime, sweet melon and grass flavors.

2014 A to Z Wineworks Oregon Pinot Gris ($14)

A great value, with bright apple and lime on the palate.

2014 King Estate Acrobat Oregon Pinot Gris ($13)

A great value; full of satiny quince, nut and apple flavors.

2014 Lamoreaux Landing Finger Lakes Dry Riesling ($12)

This white’s robust peach flavors are deliciously juicy and made vivid by bright acidity.

2014 Familia Zuccardi Serie A Salta Torrontés ($14)

Aromatic lime zest is up front in this vibrant white.

2014 Ken Forrester Petit Stellenbosch Chardonnay ($12)

A creamy, aromatic white from renowned South African vintner Ken Forrester.

2015 François Chidaine Touraine Sauvignon Blanc ($13)

Biodynamically farmed vines yielded this tangy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc with a smooth texture and notes of herb.

2015 Château de Saint Cosme Little James’ Basket Press Vin de Pays d’Oc ($13)

This unusual, crisply delicious blend of lush, tropical Viognier and zesty Sauvignon Blanc comes at a compellingly low price.

2015 Inama Soave Classico ($14)

Citrusy and refreshing, this Soave boasts a round texture and loads of minerals on the finish.

2015 Catena Alamos Mendoza Chardonnay ($9)

Oak aging adds a vanilla note to tangy citrus and pear flavors.

2015 Los Vascos Casablanca Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($9)

Zippy and refreshing, with savory lime and grass flavors.

2015 Paul Cluver Elgin Gewürztraminer ($13)

Superaromatic, this expressive wine shows a lovely purity and a hint of sweetness in its vivacious fig and floral notes.

2015 Tasca d’Almerita Sicilia Regaleali Bianco ($12)

Almerita’s Regaleali estate turns out this fresh, floral-edged blend of three native grapes.

2014 Pierre Sparr Alsace Pinot Blanc ($13)

Fresh apple and pear notes mark this food-friendly wine.

2011 Bonterra Vineyards North Coast Riesling ($12)

Tangy and fresh, with subtly sweet apple and citrus notes.

2015 Mulderbosch Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($13)

Bursting with intense zesty lime and green apple flavors.

2014 Hugel Alsace Gentil ($14)

This filigreed, aromatic white blend has lots of personality.

2015 Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet de Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie ($14)

A fabulous bargain, this fresh, captivating wine is made with grapes from old vines.

2015 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Navarra Chardonnay ($13)

Silky baked pear and stone fruit mark this great-value white.

2014 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve California Chardonnay ($13)

Straightforward citrus flavors are rich yet focused in this tasty KJ white.

2015 Cousiño-Macul Isidora Maipo Sauvignon Gris ($14)

Lemon-lime flavors reveal a pleasant trace of sweetness in this Chilean white.

2014 Trimbach Alsace Pinot Blanc ($14)

The addition of some Auxerrois contributes a bit of fruitiness to this racy, citrusy Pinot Blanc.

2015 Backsberg Estate Cellars Paarl Kosher Chardonnay ($14)

A refreshing unoaked white full of apricot and lemon flavors.

2014 CVNE Monopole Rioja Blanco ($13)

Zippy acidity and ripe melon and citrus notes make this a textbook introduction to the Viura grape.

2014 Giesen Marlborough Riesling ($12)

Pleasantly accessible, with bold peach, apple and lime tones.

NV Mionetto Prosecco Treviso Brut ($13)

Crisp and bright, with zippy lemon and apple accents.

$15 Wines

2015 Matetic Corralillo San Antonio Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

Marked by vivacious passion fruit and grapefruit.

2014 Villa Matilde Rocca dei Leoni Campania Falanghina ($15)

This well-priced wine bursts with white peach and citrus notes.

2015 Domaine Skouras Peloponnese Moscofilero ($15)

An expressive honeysuckle nose and zesty citrus palate define this charming, summer-perfect white.

2014 Momo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

A racy mix of mineral, herb, and citrus flavors.

2015 Buitenverwachting Constantia Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

A firm backbone of acidity and brisk grass and mineral flavors.

2015 Simonsig Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc ($15)

There’s an appealing green apple note amid citrus flavors.

2014 Domaines Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés Alsace Pinot Blanc ($15)

Schlumberger’s basic wines, including this medium-bodied Pinot Blanc, offer terrific quality.

2015 Alois Lageder Alto Adige Pinot Grigio ($15)

A fragrant, mineral white that makes a strong case for the Pinot Grigio grape.

2013 Lungarotti Torre di Giano Bianco di Torgiano ($15)

A graceful, refreshing blend with floral, pear and apple tones and a subtle effervescence.

2015 Viña Nora Rias Baixas Albariño ($15)

Its clean, minerally lemon-lime flavors are tangy and brisk.

2015 Martín Códax Albariño ($15)

This widely available bottling makes a great introduction to Albariño, with zesty lime and herb flavors and a hint of fizz.

2015 Domäne Wachau Terrassen Grüner Veltliner Federspiel ($15)

Terrassen bottlings come from terraced vineyards, which yield intense, focused wines, like this citrusy example.

2014 Foxglove Central Coast Chardonnay ($15)

The prestigious Santa Barbara region is the main source of the grapes used in this zesty, unoaked white.

2015 Cape Mentelle Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon ($15)

A grassy, crisp white with lime and lanolin notes.

2015 Leitz Eins Zwei Dry Rheingau Riesling ($15)

This fun, entry-level dry Riesling is a steal, loaded with minerality and pithy lime tones.

2011 Doña Paula Estate Salta Torrontés ($15)

An intense jasmine nose is followed by compelling white peach and succulent tropical flavors.

NV Avinyo Cava Reserva Brut ($15)

This classic Spanish sparkler is vibrant and toasty at the same time.

NV Gruet New Mexico Brut ($15)

Among the best value sparkling wines made anywhere, this shows a refreshing mix of citrus and green pear.

White Wine PairingsWhite Wine Pairings Cooking with White WineCooking with White Wine Hot-Weather White WinesHot-Weather White Wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up