Best $15-and-Under Rosé Wines

Wines $10-and-Under

A hint of sweetness underscores this earthy, crisp rosé.

2016 Goats do Roam Western Cape Rosé ($9)

A savory undertone balances the hint of sweetness in this fruit-driven rosé made with mostly Shiraz and Grenache.

Wines $15-and-Under

2015 Capçanes Mas Donís Montsant Rosat de Garnacha ($12)

Made from mostly Garnacha, this is juicy and fresh, with ripe cherry flavors and a savory mix of herbs.

2015 Château Guiot Costières de Nîmes ($12)

This zesty rosé, redolent of raspberries and flowers, is a steal.

A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Cabernet, this elegant rosé is marked by strawberry and watermelon flavors.

2015 Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence Rosé ($12)

Crisp and refreshing, with mouthwatering peach and strawberry tones.

With soft red currant flavors and a subtle sweetness, this is an immensely drinkable rosé.

NV Freixenet Cordon Brut Cava Rosado ($12)

This lively, tangy wine is made with the Garnacha and Trepat grapes and has abundant cherry, berry and dried apple notes.

This crisp, Garnacha-based rosé gets its appley edge from a touch of the white grape Viura.

This vivid rosé’s strawberry, tangerine and mineral notes are pure and refreshing.