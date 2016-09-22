Best $15-and-Under Rosé Wines

Here, the best bargain rosés from top regions like Provence and Rioja. Plus, great-value sparkling rosés.
Wines $10-and-Under
2015 Marqués de Cáceres Rioja Rosé ($9)
A hint of sweetness underscores this earthy, crisp rosé.
2016 Goats do Roam Western Cape Rosé ($9)
A savory undertone balances the hint of sweetness in this fruit-driven rosé made with mostly Shiraz and Grenache.
Wines $15-and-Under
2015 Capçanes Mas Donís Montsant Rosat de Garnacha ($12)
Made from mostly Garnacha, this is juicy and fresh, with ripe cherry flavors and a savory mix of herbs.
2015 Château Guiot Costières de Nîmes ($12)
This zesty rosé, redolent of raspberries and flowers, is a steal.
2015 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence Rosé ($12)
A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Cabernet, this elegant rosé is marked by strawberry and watermelon flavors.
2015 Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence Rosé ($12)
Crisp and refreshing, with mouthwatering peach and strawberry tones.
2015 Mulderbosch Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé ($11)
With soft red currant flavors and a subtle sweetness, this is an immensely drinkable rosé.
NV Freixenet Cordon Brut Cava Rosado ($12)
This lively, tangy wine is made with the Garnacha and Trepat grapes and has abundant cherry, berry and dried apple notes.
2015 Muga Rioja Rosado ($13)
This crisp, Garnacha-based rosé gets its appley edge from a touch of the white grape Viura.
2015 Château Routas Rouvière Côteaux Varois en Provence ($13)
This vivid rosé’s strawberry, tangerine and mineral notes are pure and refreshing.