Best $15-and-Under Red Wines

Here, super-affordable reds from some of the world’s best wineries. These bottles are all $15 or less and on store shelves now.
Wines $10-and-Under
2015 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Tempranillo ($8)
Juicy red-fruit flavors and a bit of spice make this delicious red perfect for barbecues.
2015 Elsa Bianchi Malbec ($10)
Made with grapes from the Doña Elsa vineyard, this juicy, dark berry-flavored Malbec is another great value.
2015 Banfi Col di Sasso ($9)
A well-priced, cherry-scented Cabernet-Sangiovese blend.
2015 Luzón Verde ($8)
Aging without oak keeps the bold red berry flavors in this organic Monastrell center stage‚ and the price low.
2015 Loios Vinho Tinto Alentejano ($9)
An appealing, herb-laden red blend of the indigenous Aragónez, Trincadeira and Castelão varieties.
2015 Ravenswood Vintners Blend Zinfandel ($10)
There are nice vanilla tones in this flavorful, berry-driven red, thanks to a year of oak aging.
2015 Doña Paula Los Cardos Cabernet Sauvignon ($9)
Vineyards 3,300 feet above sea level yield this amazing value-priced wine full of exuberant blackberry.
2014 R Collection by Raymond Field Blend ($10)
A sturdy, spicy kitchen-sink blend that includes Cabernet, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Syrah.
2014 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura Chianti ($10)
Classic Chianti, with wild cherry and dry leaf notes, for a modest price.
Wines Under $15
2015 M. Chapoutier Les Vignes de Bila-Haut Rouge ($13)
Vines that average over forty years old provide the fruit for this powerful red.
2014 Bogle Petite Sirah ($12)
This red has intense blueberry fruit, yet the wine never seems dense or heavy.
2014 The Pinot Project California Pinot Noir ($12)
Russian River Valley-like character (cherry cold notes and lots of spice) at a third the cost—what’s not to like?
2014 Cline Lodi Zinfandel ($14)
Older vineyards throughout the Lodi region gives this Zin a spicy robustness that’s a surprise at the price.
2014 Underwood Wine Company Underwood Pinot Noir ($14)
A peppery red that draws from vineyards throughout Oregon.
2015 Domaine Skouras Red St. George-Cabernet Sauvignon Peloponnese ($14)
This shows Beaujolais-like fresh cherry flavors. (St. George is an anglicization of Agiorgitiko.)
2014 Bibi Graetz Casamatta ($12)
Made from Sangiovese, Graetz’s entry-level red is a super value, with lush, energetic plum and cherry flavors.
2015 Di Majo Norante Sangiovese Terre degli Osci ($10)
This lush, dark and fruity red is packed with far more flavor and complexity than its price might suggest.
2015 Cusumano Nero D’Avola Sicilia ($12)
Bright and intensely fruity, with ripe plum and coffee flavors.
2013 Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva ($11)
The warm Puglian sun gives this Italian red plenty of dark, spicy richness.
2015 Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages ($12)
An excellent vintage gave this basic wine depth and richness.
2014 Delas Saint-Esprit Côtes-du-Rhône ($12)
The rugged southern Rhône region of the Ardèche—famous for its spectacular river gorge—yielded this red loaded with notes of luscious raspberry.
2014 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera ($14)
One of Piedmont’s most reliable bargains, this delivers loads of spicy, supple black cherry flavors.
2013 Valle Reale Vigneto Vigne Nuove Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($12)
Made from young vines, this overachieving, unoaked red brims with juicy red fruit and food-friendly acidity.
2012 d’Arenberg The Stump Jump Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre ($10)
Named for a 19th-century plow invented in South Australia, this fresh wine is berry-driven.
2014 Santa Ema Barrel Select 60/40 ($13)
This Cabernet-Merlot blend reveals layers of earth and fruit.
2012 Cantina Santadi Grotta Rossa Carignano del Sulcis ($14)
The Carignane grape thrives in Sardinia, as this plush, sexy, cherry-infused wine shows.
2013 Argiolas Perdera Monica de Sardegna ($13)
In the right hands, the Monica grape yields sleek, juicy, raspberry-driven reds, like this one.
2014 Sierra Cantabria Tinto Rioja ($10)
A reliable value, the ’10 vintage offers exuberant black-fruit flavors and a pleasant herbal edge.
2014 Olivares Altos de la Hoya Jumilla ($11)
Made from ungrafted old vines, this great-value Monastrell-Garnacha blend is loaded with berry and mineral flavors.
2015 Tasca d’Almerita Regaleali Nero d’Avola ($13)
This juicy Sicilian red is an excellent value.
2014 Quinta do Crasto Flor de Crasto Douro ($13)
A great everyday wine with appealing plum and herb flavors.
2015 Marcel Lapierre Raisins Gaulois Vin de France ($14)
A light, easy-drinking, berry-driven red that’s great with food.
2014 Woop Woop Shiraz ($11)
Grapes from Wrattonbully and Langhorne Creek contribute to this fleshy Shiraz marked by chocolate and black cherry.
2014 Brancott Estate South Island Pinot Noir ($12)
Wild strawberry and raspberry flavors take on herb accents in this silky red crafted in an elegant, medium-bodied style.
2014 Montes Limited Selection Apalta Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon-Carmenère ($14)
Tastes like a wine twice its price, with great concentration and polish.
2014 Perrin & Fils Côtes-du-Rhône Villages ($12)
Exuberantly fruity, with raspberry and sweet cherry tones.
2014 Mazzei Badiola ($13)
This sturdy, raspberry-inflected blend is a terrific everyday-drinking wine.
2014 Michele Chiarlo Le Orme Barbera d’Asti Superiore ($13)
A great house red, with energetic cherry and licorice flavors.
2015 Allegrini Valpolicella Classico ($13)
Aging in steel tanks keeps this bottling’s juicy, supple red-fruit flavors bright—and the price reasonable.
2008 Frankland Estate Rocky Gully Shiraz-Viognier ($13)
A touch of the white grape Viognier adds a floral note to this fresh, blackberry-inflected red.
2015 Doña Paula Estate Malbec ($12)
Made with grapes from Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley, this Malbec offers waves of plum, red currant, tobacco and smoke.
214 Trivento Reserve Malbec ($11)
Spicy plum notes drive this affordable, tasty malbec.
2014 Dow Vale do Bomfim ($13)
Dow, one of the great names in Port, also makes this polished, dry table wine.
NV St Cosme Little James Basket Press Red ($14)
A non-vintage blend that’s peppery, spicy and altogether exactly what you expect from France’s Rhône Valley.
$15 Wines
2013 CUNE Crianza Rioja ($15)
An impressive Rioja from one of the region’s most acclaimed producers.
2014 Georges Duboeuf “Flower Label” Morgon ($15)
Juicy, fruit-forward and affordable, this cru Beaujolais from the superb 2009 vintage is a true bargain.
2013 Kenwood Vineyards Zinfandel ($15)
A bit of Petite Sirah adds heft to briary berry and vanilla.
2013 Periquita Reserva Setúbal ($15)
From an emerging coastal region, this cherry-driven blend of Castelão, Touriga Nacional and Touriga Franca is very fresh.
2014 Buena Vista North Coast Pinot Noir ($15)
It’s ripe and rich for Pinot, but finely balanced nonetheless.
2015 Fowles Wine Farm to Table Pinot Noir ($15)
Chewy raspberry fruit and spice notes from Australia’s premiere Pinot Noir region, Victoria.
2015 NV Marietta Old Vine Red Lot #64 ($15)
A berry-rich non-vintage Zinfandel blend that’s great year in and year out.
2014 Capezzana Barco Reale di Carmignano ($15)
A supple, invigorating blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet.
2015 Emilio Moro Finca Resalso Ribera del Duero ($15)
An earthy red whose firm tannins, spice and acidity make it ideal for burgers, lamb or steak.
2014 Foxglove Zinfandel ($15)
The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.
2014 Ravenswood Old Vine Zinfandel ($15)
Petite Sirah and Carignane add weight to this exuberant Zin.
2014 Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)
Lavishly oaked, with caramel, chocolate and cedar flavors filled out with black fruit.
