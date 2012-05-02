Best $15-and-Under Red Wines

Here, super-affordable reds from some of the world’s best wineries. These bottles are all $15 or less and on store shelves now.

May 02, 2012

Wines $10-and-Under

2015 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Tempranillo ($8)

Juicy red-fruit flavors and a bit of spice make this delicious red perfect for barbecues.

2015 Elsa Bianchi Malbec ($10)

Made with grapes from the Doña Elsa vineyard, this juicy, dark berry-flavored Malbec is another great value.

2015 Banfi Col di Sasso ($9)

A well-priced, cherry-scented Cabernet-Sangiovese blend.

2015 Luzón Verde ($8)

Aging without oak keeps the bold red berry flavors in this organic Monastrell center stage‚ and the price low.

2015 Loios Vinho Tinto Alentejano ($9)

An appealing, herb-laden red blend of the indigenous Aragónez, Trincadeira and Castelão varieties.

2015 Ravenswood Vintners Blend Zinfandel ($10)

There are nice vanilla tones in this flavorful, berry-driven red, thanks to a year of oak aging.

2015 Doña Paula Los Cardos Cabernet Sauvignon ($9)

Vineyards 3,300 feet above sea level yield this amazing value-priced wine full of exuberant blackberry.

2014 R Collection by Raymond Field Blend ($10)

A sturdy, spicy kitchen-sink blend that includes Cabernet, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Syrah.

2014 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura Chianti ($10)

Classic Chianti, with wild cherry and dry leaf notes, for a modest price.

Wines Under $15

2015 M. Chapoutier Les Vignes de Bila-Haut Rouge ($13)

Vines that average over forty years old provide the fruit for this powerful red.

2014 Bogle Petite Sirah ($12)

This red has intense blueberry fruit, yet the wine never seems dense or heavy.

2014 The Pinot Project California Pinot Noir ($12)

Russian River Valley-like character (cherry cold notes and lots of spice) at a third the cost—what’s not to like?

2014 Cline Lodi Zinfandel ($14)

Older vineyards throughout the Lodi region gives this Zin a spicy robustness that’s a surprise at the price.

2014 Underwood Wine Company Underwood Pinot Noir ($14)

A peppery red that draws from vineyards throughout Oregon.

2015 Domaine Skouras Red St. George-Cabernet Sauvignon Peloponnese ($14)

This shows Beaujolais-like fresh cherry flavors. (St. George is an anglicization of Agiorgitiko.)

2014 Bibi Graetz Casamatta ($12)

Made from Sangiovese, Graetz’s entry-level red is a super value, with lush, energetic plum and cherry flavors.

2015 Di Majo Norante Sangiovese Terre degli Osci ($10)

This lush, dark and fruity red is packed with far more flavor and complexity than its price might suggest.

2015 Cusumano Nero D’Avola Sicilia ($12)

Bright and intensely fruity, with ripe plum and coffee flavors.

2013 Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva ($11)

The warm Puglian sun gives this Italian red plenty of dark, spicy richness.

2015 Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages ($12)

An excellent vintage gave this basic wine depth and richness.

2014 Delas Saint-Esprit Côtes-du-Rhône ($12)

The rugged southern Rhône region of the Ardèche—famous for its spectacular river gorge—yielded this red loaded with notes of luscious raspberry.

2014 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera ($14)

One of Piedmont’s most reliable bargains, this delivers loads of spicy, supple black cherry flavors.

2013 Valle Reale Vigneto Vigne Nuove Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($12)

Made from young vines, this overachieving, unoaked red brims with juicy red fruit and food-friendly acidity.

2012 d’Arenberg The Stump Jump Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre ($10)

Named for a 19th-century plow invented in South Australia, this fresh wine is berry-driven.

2014 Santa Ema Barrel Select 60/40 ($13)

This Cabernet-Merlot blend reveals layers of earth and fruit.

2012 Cantina Santadi Grotta Rossa Carignano del Sulcis ($14)

The Carignane grape thrives in Sardinia, as this plush, sexy, cherry-infused wine shows.

2013 Argiolas Perdera Monica de Sardegna ($13)

In the right hands, the Monica grape yields sleek, juicy, raspberry-driven reds, like this one.

2014 Sierra Cantabria Tinto Rioja ($10)

A reliable value, the ’10 vintage offers exuberant black-fruit flavors and a pleasant herbal edge.

2014 Olivares Altos de la Hoya Jumilla ($11)

Made from ungrafted old vines, this great-value Monastrell-Garnacha blend is loaded with berry and mineral flavors.

2015 Tasca d’Almerita Regaleali Nero d’Avola ($13)

This juicy Sicilian red is an excellent value.

2014 Quinta do Crasto Flor de Crasto Douro ($13)

A great everyday wine with appealing plum and herb flavors.

2015 Marcel Lapierre Raisins Gaulois Vin de France ($14)

A light, easy-drinking, berry-driven red that’s great with food.

2014 Woop Woop Shiraz ($11)

Grapes from Wrattonbully and Langhorne Creek contribute to this fleshy Shiraz marked by chocolate and black cherry.

2014 Brancott Estate South Island Pinot Noir ($12)

Wild strawberry and raspberry flavors take on herb accents in this silky red crafted in an elegant, medium-bodied style.

2014 Montes Limited Selection Apalta Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon-Carmenère ($14)

Tastes like a wine twice its price, with great concentration and polish.

2014 Perrin & Fils Côtes-du-Rhône Villages ($12)

Exuberantly fruity, with raspberry and sweet cherry tones.

2014 Mazzei Badiola ($13)

This sturdy, raspberry-inflected blend is a terrific everyday-drinking wine.

2014 Michele Chiarlo Le Orme Barbera d’Asti Superiore ($13)

A great house red, with energetic cherry and licorice flavors.

2015 Allegrini Valpolicella Classico ($13)

Aging in steel tanks keeps this bottling’s juicy, supple red-fruit flavors bright—and the price reasonable.

2008 Frankland Estate Rocky Gully Shiraz-Viognier ($13)

A touch of the white grape Viognier adds a floral note to this fresh, blackberry-inflected red.

2015 Doña Paula Estate Malbec ($12)

Made with grapes from Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley, this Malbec offers waves of plum, red currant, tobacco and smoke.

214 Trivento Reserve Malbec ($11)

Spicy plum notes drive this affordable, tasty malbec.

2014 Dow Vale do Bomfim ($13)

Dow, one of the great names in Port, also makes this polished, dry table wine.

NV St Cosme Little James Basket Press Red ($14)

A non-vintage blend that’s peppery, spicy and altogether exactly what you expect from France’s Rhône Valley.

$15 Wines

2013 CUNE Crianza Rioja ($15)

An impressive Rioja from one of the region’s most acclaimed producers.

2014 Georges Duboeuf “Flower Label” Morgon ($15)

Juicy, fruit-forward and affordable, this cru Beaujolais from the superb 2009 vintage is a true bargain.

2013 Kenwood Vineyards Zinfandel ($15)

A bit of Petite Sirah adds heft to briary berry and vanilla.

2013 Periquita Reserva Setúbal ($15)

From an emerging coastal region, this cherry-driven blend of Castelão, Touriga Nacional and Touriga Franca is very fresh.

2014  Buena Vista North Coast Pinot Noir ($15)

It’s ripe and rich for Pinot, but finely balanced nonetheless.

2015 Fowles Wine Farm to Table Pinot Noir ($15)

Chewy raspberry fruit and spice notes from Australia’s premiere Pinot Noir region, Victoria.

2015 NV Marietta Old Vine Red Lot #64 ($15)

A berry-rich non-vintage Zinfandel blend that’s great year in and year out.

2014 Capezzana Barco Reale di Carmignano ($15)

A supple, invigorating blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet.

2015 Emilio Moro Finca Resalso Ribera del Duero ($15)

An earthy red whose firm tannins, spice and acidity make it ideal for burgers, lamb or steak.

2014 Foxglove Zinfandel ($15)

The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.

2014 Ravenswood Old Vine Zinfandel ($15)

Petite Sirah and Carignane add weight to this exuberant Zin.

2014 Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)

Lavishly oaked, with caramel, chocolate and cedar flavors filled out with black fruit.

