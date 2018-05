Bread pudding originated in England in the 13th century, when it was known as poor man’s pudding because it was made from old, stale loaves. Not so anymore. Pastry chef Karen DeMasco of New York City’s Craft has created a lovely version using soft, sweet brioche soaked in creamy custard and baked with fresh berries. To help balance the irresistibly crispy top, she sprinkles the baking dish with turbinado sugar, giving the bottom of the pudding a delightful crunch, too.