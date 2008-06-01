Beer vs. Wine Pairings

Inspired by the book He Said Beer, She Said Wine, F&W invited authors Sam Calagione, the founder of Delaware’s Dogfish Head brewery, and Marnie Old, a wine educator, to a taste-off. The challenge: Who could come up with the superior pairing for the recipes here?
* = Good pairing
** = Very good pairing
*** = Spectacular pairing
Great Beer
Guinness Stout
Guinness’s dark, roasty flavors match the smoky eggplant but don’t overwhelm it. **
Grilling Recipe
Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches
Delicious Wine
2000 La Rioja Alta Viña Alberdi Rioja Reserva
The elegant Rioja isn’t too heavy for this vegetarian dish. *
Great Beer
Allagash White
The beer’s fruity spice is delicious with the sweet scallops and slightly spicy salad. **
Grilling Recipe
Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad
Delicious Wine
2006 Alma Rosa Chardonnay
Oak gives Chardonnay flavors similar to those that grilling gives the scallops and corn here. ***
Great Beer
Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn Brown Ale
The toasty flavors are great with the cheeseburger’s char. ***
Grilling Recipe
Beef-And-Lamb Burgers With Cheddar
Delicious Wine
2006 Viña Cobos El Felino Malbec
The earthy Malbec works well with the lamb in this burger, and the fat mellows the tannins. *
Great Beer
Chimay Red
This low-alcohol apricot-flavored ale complements the steak’s spicy, fruity glaze. **
Grilling Recipe
Flank Steak With Tamarind Glaze
Delicious Wine
2004 Rosemount Show Reserve GSM
An intensely fruity wine is spectacular with the bright, fruity glaze. ***
Great Beer
Alpine Beer Company Pure Hoppiness
Sweet meats like chicken are wonderful with hoppy beers. **
Grilling Recipe
Buttermilk Chicken With Crispy Cornflakes
Delicious Wine
2006 Mary Elke Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir is a good call for simply prepared chicken—it has silky fruit and not too much tannin. *
Great Beer
Westmalle Tripel
The creamy, complex Belgian Trappist ale is outstanding with the sweet-spiced sauce. ***
Grilling Recipe
Moroccan-Spiced Lamb With Date Barbecue Sauce
Delicious Wine
2006 Concha y Toro Marqués de Casa Concha Cabernet Sauvignon
The spiced sauce brings out this wine’s ripe fruit. **
Great Beer
Schneider Aventinus
The light clove flavor of this wheat beer is so good with the vinegary mustard sauce. **
Grilling Recipe
Cider-Brined Double-Cut Pork Chops
Delicious Wine
2007 Alkoomi Riesling
The lean, sharp acidity of the Riesling pumps up the flavors of the mustard sauce. ***
Great Beer
Victory Prima Pils
Yeasty pilsners are great with anything on bread and especially refreshing with hot dogs. ***
Grilling Recipe
Hot Dogs With Grilled Coleslaw
Delicious Wine
2006 Georges Duboeuf Domaine des Rosiers Moulin-à-Vent Beaujolais
This friendly wine’s vibrant fruit is ideal with hot dogs.
Great Beer
Dogfish Head Palo Panto Parron
The beer’s roasty sweetness really works with the ratatouille. *
Grilling Recipe
Halibut With Grilled Ratatouille
Delicious Wine
2006 Brandal Albariño
The tangy ratatouille makes this bright white wine taste even more complex. **
Sam and Marnie, along with F&W editors, rated these recipe pairings.