Beer vs. Wine Pairings

* = Good pairing

** = Very good pairing

*** = Spectacular pairing

Great Beer

Guinness Stout

Guinness’s dark, roasty flavors match the smoky eggplant but don’t overwhelm it. **

Grilling Recipe

Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches

Delicious Wine

2000 La Rioja Alta Viña Alberdi Rioja Reserva

The elegant Rioja isn’t too heavy for this vegetarian dish. *

Great Beer

Allagash White

The beer’s fruity spice is delicious with the sweet scallops and slightly spicy salad. **

Grilling Recipe

Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad

Delicious Wine

2006 Alma Rosa Chardonnay

Oak gives Chardonnay flavors similar to those that grilling gives the scallops and corn here. ***

Great Beer

Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn Brown Ale

The toasty flavors are great with the cheeseburger’s char. ***

Grilling Recipe

Beef-And-Lamb Burgers With Cheddar

Delicious Wine

2006 Viña Cobos El Felino Malbec

The earthy Malbec works well with the lamb in this burger, and the fat mellows the tannins. *

Great Beer

Chimay Red

This low-alcohol apricot-flavored ale complements the steak’s spicy, fruity glaze. **

Grilling Recipe

Flank Steak With Tamarind Glaze

Delicious Wine

2004 Rosemount Show Reserve GSM

An intensely fruity wine is spectacular with the bright, fruity glaze. ***

Great Beer

Alpine Beer Company Pure Hoppiness

Sweet meats like chicken are wonderful with hoppy beers. **

Grilling Recipe

Buttermilk Chicken With Crispy Cornflakes

Delicious Wine

2006 Mary Elke Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir is a good call for simply prepared chicken—it has silky fruit and not too much tannin. *

Great Beer

Westmalle Tripel

The creamy, complex Belgian Trappist ale is outstanding with the sweet-spiced sauce. ***

Grilling Recipe

Moroccan-Spiced Lamb With Date Barbecue Sauce

Delicious Wine

2006 Concha y Toro Marqués de Casa Concha Cabernet Sauvignon

The spiced sauce brings out this wine’s ripe fruit. **

Great Beer

Schneider Aventinus

The light clove flavor of this wheat beer is so good with the vinegary mustard sauce. **

Grilling Recipe

Cider-Brined Double-Cut Pork Chops

Delicious Wine

2007 Alkoomi Riesling

The lean, sharp acidity of the Riesling pumps up the flavors of the mustard sauce. ***

Great Beer

Victory Prima Pils

Yeasty pilsners are great with anything on bread and especially refreshing with hot dogs. ***

Grilling Recipe

Hot Dogs With Grilled Coleslaw

Delicious Wine

2006 Georges Duboeuf Domaine des Rosiers Moulin-à-Vent Beaujolais

This friendly wine’s vibrant fruit is ideal with hot dogs.

Great Beer

Dogfish Head Palo Panto Parron

The beer’s roasty sweetness really works with the ratatouille. *

Grilling Recipe

Halibut With Grilled Ratatouille

Delicious Wine

2006 Brandal Albariño

The tangy ratatouille makes this bright white wine taste even more complex. **

Sam and Marnie, along with F&W editors, rated these recipe pairings.