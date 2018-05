Last year, Sam Adams Utopias MMII, a limited-edition 48-proof beer, became a hit on eBay. This summer, brewmaster Jim Koch goes further, producing the world's first 50-proof brew. Smoother and more full-bodied, the new Utopias is made with a blend of high-quality hops and sold in an ornate copper-plated brew kettle— for $100 (617-368-5000; www.samadams.com).

—Salma Abdelnour