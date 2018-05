Beer Lexicon

Every beer is either an ale or a lager. Ales, fermented at warmer temperatures, grip the palate and leave a longer aftertaste. Lagers, fermented in cooler environments, are more restrained, with greater emphasis on toasted or sweet malt flavors.

Schwarzbier—"Black beer,"a chocolatey lager that looks like a stout but is lighter bodied, with a more bitter flavor.