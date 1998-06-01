Beer Lexicon

Every beer is either an ale or a lager. Ales, fermented at warmer temperatures, grip the palate and leave a longer aftertaste. Lagers, fermented in cooler environments, are more restrained, with greater emphasis on toasted or sweet malt flavors.

Ales Abbey ale Strong, fruity, unctuous beer associated with Belgian Trappist monasteries. Made in traditional, dubbel and tripel varieties.

Strong, fruity, unctuous beer associated with Belgian Trappist monasteries. Made in traditional, dubbel and tripel varieties. Pale ale English-style bitter. Hoppy, medium-bodied, full of red fruit flavor and despite the name, typically bronze or even reddish. Most American versions are hoppier than British ones.

English-style bitter. Hoppy, medium-bodied, full of red fruit flavor and despite the name, typically bronze or even reddish. Most American versions are hoppier than British ones. Porter Dark-brown ale with chocolatey malt flavor and often a refreshing hop bitterness.

Dark-brown ale with chocolatey malt flavor and often a refreshing hop bitterness. Stout Porter's bigger brother. A blackish-brown ale made with dark-roasted malts.

Porter's bigger brother. A blackish-brown ale made with dark-roasted malts. Wheat beer, Weizenbier, WitbierAle brewed with raw wheat along with barley. A light beer with peach and apple flavors, a yeasty aroma and a creamy head. Belgian versions have spices added. Lagers Bock Strong brown lager with a characteristic malty sweetness. A Doppelbock ("double bock") is nearly twice as strong.

Strong brown lager with a characteristic malty sweetness. A Doppelbock ("double bock") is nearly twice as strong. Pilsener olden lager typified by a crisp, clean flavor and a floral, sometimes herbal, aroma.

olden lager typified by a crisp, clean flavor and a floral, sometimes herbal, aroma. Schwarzbier"Black beer,"a chocolatey lager that looks like a stout but is lighter bodied, with a more bitter flavor.