B e e r F e s t i v a l s W i n e m a k e r s N e w s

Extracurricular Oenophiles

The University of California at Davis is the alma mater of many a famous winemaker. Now amateurs can avail themselves of a course or two as well, under its extension program (800-752-0881 or 530-757-8777).

Buzz

Travelers through London's Heathrow Airport can buy bottles of rare Burgundy as easily as books or candy bars thanks to the two unusual duty-free shops run by the venerable wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd. Similarly, well-heeled London shoppers can secure Grande Marque Champagnes and cashmere sweaters in a single store, Harrods, where the new wine department includes a tapas bar.

Top 10 List

We asked restaurateurs to name their most-ordered Valentine's Day wine. The answer: Champagne.

1. L'Espalier, Boston

Perrier-JouÃ«t Fleur de Champagne

2. Charlie Trotter's, Chicago

Vintage Veuve Clicquot RosÃ©

3. Cafe Annie, Houston

Veuve Clicquot Brut

4. Spago, Los Angeles

Billecart-Salmon Brut RosÃ©

5. Chef Allen's, Miami

Mumm Cordon RosÃ©

6. Galatoire's, New Orleans

MÃ¶et & Chandon White Star

7. Chanterelle, New York City

Billecart-Salmon Brut RosÃ©

8. Le Bec-Fin, Philadelphia

Diebolt-Vallois Brut Prestige

9. Rubicon, San Francisco

1982 Salon

10. Campagne, Seattle

Billecart-Salmon Brut RosÃ©

Nero's Hero

The Alto Adige region of Italy is best known for its white wines. But with Pinot Neros (Pinot Noirs) like those made by Martin Foradori of J. HofstÃ¤tter, the area will soon be as acclaimed for its reds.

You've Got Ale

There's lots of Irish lager in the States and no shortage of Irish stout. Now, Guinness Import Company has decided America is ready for its Caffrey's Irish Ale. Made in Ireland's Black Mountains, the Guinness ale claims the best of both beers: "It pours like a stout and drinks like a lager."

Drinking in Dallas

Pencil in March 18 to 22 as the best dates to be in Dallas this spring. That's when the 15th annual Dallas Morning News Wine and Food Festival all but takes over The Fairmont Hotel. For details, call 214-319-7000.