Secrets to Making the Tastiest Burgers

Photo Courtesy of the Beef Checkoff

With countless toppings and flavorful seasonings, create the burger of your dreams and make those taste buds sing. Release Your Burger Imagination.

There's no wrong way to cook a burger. OK, there is. Although delicious toppings like avocado, grilled onions, or mango salsa can all add variety and taste to a burger, trimmings are only half the story. With a few simple tips, you can master both the prep work and grilling as well.

THE PREP WORK

While many sprinkle seasoning onto the formed burger patty, try mixing those spices and herbs right into the Ground Beef. When forming the patties, make sure to be gentle since over mixing the patties can actually result in dry burgers.

GRILLING TO PERFECTION

Fire up the grill to medium heat. At this heat level, the patties will brown nicely adding deeper flavor to the patty. While grilling, only flip each burger once. Cooking times will differ, so grill according to chart in order to achieve medium (160°F) doneness. Ready, set, grill!

TOPPINGS & CREATIONS

Don’t be afraid to experiment. At first, it may seem crazy to add a topping like hummus to a burger but it could be the condiment you’ve been searching for all these years. Or maybe goat cheese and corn salsa is more your thing. Every backyard barbeque across the country is serving burgers with pickles, ketchup and mustard. Stand out by offering jalapeños, grilled pineapple, or even kimchi as your burger toppings. Oh, the possibilities. Let us count the ways.