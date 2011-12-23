Beautiful Bowls from Around the World

Whether he's in Paris, New York City or Bangkok, F&W's creative director is always on the hunt for bowls.

Stephen Scoble
December 22, 2011

Hanoi
Of all the bowls in the photo below, the three blue ones with the cracked glaze are the only pieces I had to haggle for. I found them at different antiques shops. The two large ones are traditionally used for pho (Vietnamese noodle soup), while the small one is really a teacup. For dinner parties, I often fill a large bowl with water and float a single flower.

Bangkok
I found the conical bowl at the rear of the groupingreally almost a cup or a small vaseat a great shop called The Etc. It's just the right height for holding bread sticks or long crackers (Siam Center 35 3/1 Rama 1 Rd.; 011-662-658-1171).

New York
I got the white bowl with the silver lining, from Calvin Klein, last year. (The company no longer makes it, but I have my eye on a similar silver-plate bowl from the current collection.) I love the contrast of the matte exterior and shiny interior. It looks so regal that I never put anything in it (654 Madison Ave.; 212-292-9000).

New York
This pale blue bowl from Takashimaya's Manhattan store was a gift from a friend who's an art director. She knew I'd been on a crusade to find the perfect bowl, and this one comes closest: It's delicate in weight and color, but also functional (693 Fifth Ave.; 212-350-0100).

Paris
The wide white bowl is from Catherine Memmi's fine-housewares store on the Left Bank. I went there to find a gift for a friend but bought this bowl for myself instead. I adore the uneven, dripping glaze, and the shallow shape makes it just right for serving nuts at cocktail parties (34 rue Saint-Sulpice; 011-33-1-44-07-22-28).

New York
The small off-white bowl, a gift from photographer Maria Robledo, was made by ceramicist Steve Stewart, who works in upstate New York. I liked this one so much that I looked for his other pieces, which I found at Gordon Foster in Manhattan (1322 Third Ave.; 212-744-4922).

