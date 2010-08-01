Beat-the-Heat Wines

Summer Wines

Heat: 70°

White-Wine Pick: Chardonnay

This just might be the perfect temperature. Enjoy it with a rich white.

Bottle to Try: 2008 Beringer Private Reserve ($37).

Heat: 80°

White-Wine Pick: Grüner Veltliner

Time for the ultimate green-salad or vegetable-friendly white.

Bottle to Try: 2008 Weingut Fred Loimer Lois ($14).

Heat: 90°

White-Wine Pick: Sauvignon Blanc

OK, now it's hot. The fix: a cold, zesty and citrusy white wine.

Bottle to Try: 2009 Clifford Bay Awatere Valley ($10).

Heat: 100°

White-Wine Pick: Vinho Verde

When the weather is really steamy, stick to a wine that's low in alcohol.

Bottle to Try: 2009 Quinta da Aveleda ($10).

Heat: 110°

White-Wine Pick: Beer

Only a madman drinks wine when it's this hot. Jump in the pool with a cold lager.

Bottle to Try: Stella Artois ($10 for 6-pack).

More White Wine Tips:

