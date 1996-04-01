Beans in a Flash: Pressure Cooker

The speed of pressure cooking is a particular advantage when it comes to beans. Dishes based on freshly cooked dried beans can easily become part of your regular diet when the cooking time is cut by 75 percent.

You can even speed-soak beans in the new-style pressure cookers. Place 3 parts water to 1 part beans in the cooker. Bring to high pressure. For small beans, turn off the heat and allow the pressure to come down naturally. For medium and large beans, cook for 1 minute or 3 minutes, respectively, then turn off the heat and allow the pressure to come down naturally. Drain and rinse.