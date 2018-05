Villa Soro, an intimate new San Sebastián hotel in a beautifully restored 19th-century mansion, was created with food lovers in mind: The staff will organize gastronomic tours of the Basque Country and even score tough-to-get restaurant reservations at places like nearby Arzak. DETAILS Doubles from $230; Avda. Ategorrieta 61; 011-34-943-297-970.