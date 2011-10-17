Bars Hotels Spas News

Kate Sekules
October 17, 2011

Surfing Paris
Meet the Webcamers. Armed with laptops and cameras, these cyber-salespeople Rollerblade the kitchenware aisles at Printemps, the giant Paris department store, helping on-line shoppers find what they want (www.webcamer.com).

Drink Me
Latest spa trend: the potable detox. At Las Ventanas (011-52-114-403-00), near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a prickly-pear smoothie comes with your cactus wrap; at Hyatt Maui's Spa Moana (808-661-1234), you bathe in herbal oils, while downing hibiscus tea.

 

Bar Code
Five of the world's coolest bars. 

  1. Kahiki, Columbus, Ohio 
    Live parrots and a wall of fish.

  2. Home House, London
    Swanky and louche.

  3. John's, Brooklyn, New York
    Known to insiders as Sonny's; Fridays only; a writers' hangout.

  4. Bar La Opera, Mexico City 
    Out of the Porfirio Díaz era, with white-jacketed waiters who'll fetch you Cuban cigars.

  5. Greenwich, Berlin
    Neo-Seventies sectional sofas; no sign, no phone.

     

    Park Hyatt Hip 
    The most happening restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, is located, believe it or not, in the Park Hyatt. Nearly everything that chef Paul Wilson, cooks at Radii, a theatrical multilevel space, is made for sharing, from the wood-roasted local fish to the poached egg with truffles on warm polenta (011-61-3-9224-1211).

    Provence Vacances
    La Bastide de Marie, an exquisite 18th-century farmhouse in the Luberon region of Provence, France, has been transformed into a hotel--one of the few you'll find that serve their own estate-grown wines with dinner (011-33-4-90-72-30-20).

