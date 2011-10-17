Bars Hotels Spas News
Surfing Paris
Meet the Webcamers. Armed with laptops and cameras, these cyber-salespeople Rollerblade the kitchenware aisles at Printemps, the giant Paris department store, helping on-line shoppers find what they want (www.webcamer.com).
Latest spa trend: the potable detox. At Las Ventanas (011-52-114-403-00), near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a prickly-pear smoothie comes with your cactus wrap; at Hyatt Maui's Spa Moana (808-661-1234), you bathe in herbal oils, while downing hibiscus tea.
Bar Code
Five of the world's coolest bars.
- Kahiki, Columbus, Ohio
Live parrots and a wall of fish.
- Home House, London
Swanky and louche.
- John's, Brooklyn, New York
Known to insiders as Sonny's; Fridays only; a writers' hangout.
- Bar La Opera, Mexico City
Out of the Porfirio Díaz era, with white-jacketed waiters who'll fetch you Cuban cigars.
- Greenwich, Berlin
Neo-Seventies sectional sofas; no sign, no phone.
Park Hyatt Hip
The most happening restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, is located, believe it or not, in the Park Hyatt. Nearly everything that chef Paul Wilson, cooks at Radii, a theatrical multilevel space, is made for sharing, from the wood-roasted local fish to the poached egg with truffles on warm polenta (011-61-3-9224-1211).
Provence Vacances
La Bastide de Marie, an exquisite 18th-century farmhouse in the Luberon region of Provence, France, has been transformed into a hotel--one of the few you'll find that serve their own estate-grown wines with dinner (011-33-4-90-72-30-20).
By Kate Sekules