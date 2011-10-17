Bars Hotels Spas News

Surfing Paris

Meet the Webcamers. Armed with laptops and cameras, these cyber-salespeople Rollerblade the kitchenware aisles at Printemps, the giant Paris department store, helping on-line shoppers find what they want (www.webcamer.com).

Latest spa trend: the potable detox. At Las Ventanas (011-52-114-403-00), near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a prickly-pear smoothie comes with your cactus wrap; at Hyatt Maui's Spa Moana (808-661-1234), you bathe in herbal oils, while downing hibiscus tea.

Bar Code

Five of the world's coolest bars.