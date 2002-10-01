Barossa Travel Tips: A Guide to Barossa

Adelaide

The Embassy Hotel A hip new hotel right in the middle of downtown. The bar, like the lobby, is ultramodern, but in laid-back Adelaide you're likely to see fashion models here shoulder-to-shoulder with locals grabbing a beer. A stone's throw from the casino, the botanical garden and all the great restaurants (96 North Terrace; 011-61-8-8124-9900; doubles from $180).

Ying Chow The best Chinese restaurant in the world; just ignore the cafeteria-like interior. The oysters, scallops and lobster are just out of the gulf; the succulent tea-smoked duck is a religious experience, especially paired with sparkling Shiraz. And you can bring your own wine. It's always crowded: Reserve or go early (114 Gouger St.; 011-61-8-8211-7998).

Nu's Thai Thai chef and bodybuilder Nu Suandokmai bases his recipes on the cooking of the ancient region of Ayutthaya. Look for the delectable pad pad barramundi, made with chiles, coconut, lime leaf, Thai basil and a flaky, white-fleshed local fish something like sea bass (117 Gouger St.; 011-61-8-8410-2288).

Urban This former hospital cafeteria looks as if it's been redesigned by Philippe Starck. Chefs Bethany and Spencer Cole favor simplicity, as in the chicken with crushed minted peas and brandied livers (160 Fullarton Rd., Rose Park; 011-61-8-8331-2400).

The Store At breakfast, the chocolate chip pancakes with double cream are like dessert. Later in the day, the scallops with buttery bread crumbs are perfection (157 Melbourne St.; 011-61-8-8410-2288).

Barossa

Miriam's Cottage This family-run B&B has everything you need to feel like you're at home, including a charming little garden. Right off the main street of Tanunda, it's an easy walk to shops and restaurants. A perfect hideaway: Once you check in, you're on your own (22 College St., Tanunda; 011-61-8-8562-8103; doubles from $155).

Goat Square House Another B&B, this one on the site of the first market square in the valleywalking through the front door is like walking back in time. The wood-fired bread oven in the kitchen dates all the way back to the mid-1800s (33 John St., Tanunda; 011-61-8-8563-2129).

Seasons of the Valley Chef Marjorie Coats uses fresh local ingredients in classic Barossa dishes that change with the seasons. Sit in the garden and sample pork sausages with green-pea mash or chicken-and-vegetable pie with zucchini sauce (6 Washington St., Angaston; 011-61-8-8564-3688).

Rockford Winery A tour of one of Australia's most famous wineries is a Barossa highlight. The walls, of local stone, are hand-laid; the winemaking equipment is all vintage and all functional (Krondorf Rd., Tanunda; 011-61-8-8563-2720).

Tanunda Cellars A great little wine shop that sells verticals of some of the Barossa's most famous wines, not to mention plenty of magnums. The proprietors offer knowledgeable advice (14 Murray St., Tanunda; 011-61-8-8563-3544).

Hutton Vale Vineyard John and Jan Angas make wines and foods (beetroot mustard, eucalyptus honey) in a beautifully restored old building with its own retail shop (Stone Jar Rd., Angaston; 011-61-8-8564-8270; open by appointment).

1918 Bistro and Grill An old Barossa cottage is home to a stylish bistro with a fantastic wine list and creative dishes from chef Alan Lennon, such as bug tails (bugs are a local type of crayfish) with vermouth and cream (94 Murray St., Tanunda; 011-61-8-8563-0405).