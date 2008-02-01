Bargain Bordeaux & Luxurious Dinners

Although Bordeaux produces some of the world’s most rarefied wines, it’s also home to reds that offer Old World elegance and intense flavor for a modest price—and are impressively food-friendly, too.

Ray Isle
February 01, 2008

The following is a brief primer on the wines of Bordeaux’s three main subregions, paired with three great menus from F&W Test Kitchen Supervisor Marcia Kiesel.

Region: Right Bank

Menu:

Plus: 5 Right Bank Wine Values

Region: Left Bank

Menu:

Plus: 5 Left Bank Wine Values

Region: Pessac-Léognan & Graves

Menu:

Plus: 5 Great Pessac-Léognan & Graves Wine Values

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up