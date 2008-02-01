Bargain Bordeaux & Luxurious Dinners

Although Bordeaux produces some of the world’s most rarefied wines, it’s also home to reds that offer Old World elegance and intense flavor for a modest price—and are impressively food-friendly, too.
The following is a brief primer on the wines of Bordeaux’s three main subregions, paired with three great menus from F&W Test Kitchen Supervisor Marcia Kiesel.
Region: Right Bank
Menu:
Plus: 5 Right Bank Wine Values
Region: Left Bank
Menu:
Plus: 5 Left Bank Wine Values
Region: Pessac-Léognan & Graves
Menu:
- Halibut with Parsley-Lemon Sauce
- Roasted Potato Skewers
- Dried Cherry Compote with Shortbread and Mascarpone