Barcelona's Best Hangover Cures

Cosmo

In the shadow of Universitat de Barcelona, this art gallery/café is packed each morning with students well-versed in the “one too many” theory. Order an Oink, a sandwich filled with ham, Edam cheese, lettuce, tomato and pesto, and a coffee carajillo, which features a small dose of brandy or rum. galeriacosmo.com © Anthony Lasala

Barcelona Reykjavik

For morning pastries or a fresh loaf of bread destined for a picnic at Park Güell, Barcelona Reykjavik is the place to go. Using local, organic, stone-ground spelt flour, Reykjavik’s three locations around the city offer homemade baked goods of all kinds, like a blissful chocolate muffin that may haunt the rest of your trip. barcelonareykjavik.com © Anthony Lasala

Bar Velódromo

First opened in 1933, this Art Deco institution was resurrected in 2009 by chef Carles Abellán, owner of the hugely successful Comerç 24 and Tapaç 24. Open at 6 a.m., the eggs estrellados (fried eggs over French fries) with chorizo from Rioja, and the pastries from Ferran Adrià disciple Oriol Balaguer provide a potent one-two kick to your system. 213 Calle Muntaner; 34 93 430-6022

Mosquito

Ernest Hemingway faced a few rough Barcelona mornings himself, some reportedly at Bar Marsella, the city’s oldest tavern in the now hip El Born district. A few blocks down from Marsella, is the tiny but welcoming Mosquito. The house specialty is delectable dim sum, including house-made dumplings. Mosquito also stocks dozens of local and international brews, for experimenting with Papa Hemingway’s own reported hangover remedy: beer and tomato juice. mosquitotapas.com