Barbecue-Friendly Wines

According to Danny Meyer, any fruit-forward Australian Shiraz, Santa Barbara Syrah or Gigondas, from the Rhône Valley, is a good bet with barbecue. Or consider one of these particular bottles:

Ridge Geyserville ($30) Intensely ripe, sappy fruit with plenty of backbone. Taurino Salice Salentino ($10) Smoky, leathery, with flavors of dried cherries and plums. And it’s a great value. Shafer Vineyards Firebreak ($30) A Sangiovese-Cabernet blend. Loves a pulled-pork sandwich! Cailbourdin Pouilly-Fumé Les Cris ($15) Lightly smoky and palate cleansing. Gaston Huet Vouvray sec or demi-sec ($20 to $24) Honeyed Chenin Blanc fruit wraps itself around spices. Possibly the world’s most versatile white wine.