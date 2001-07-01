Barbecue-Friendly Wines

According to Danny Meyer, any fruit-forward Australian Shiraz, Santa Barbara Syrah or Gigondas, from the Rhône Valley, is a good bet with barbecue. Or consider one of these particular bottles:
Ridge Geyserville ($30)
Intensely ripe, sappy fruit with plenty of backbone.
Taurino Salice Salentino ($10)
Smoky, leathery, with flavors of dried cherries and plums. And it’s a great value.
Shafer Vineyards Firebreak ($30)
A Sangiovese-Cabernet blend. Loves a pulled-pork sandwich!
Cailbourdin Pouilly-Fumé Les Cris ($15)
Lightly smoky and palate cleansing.
Gaston Huet Vouvray sec or demi-sec ($20 to $24)
Honeyed Chenin Blanc fruit wraps itself around spices. Possibly the world’s most versatile white wine.