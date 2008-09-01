Bar Trends: Then & Now

The spirit, cocktail, glass and mixologist of the moment, then and now.
Then
Now
Spirit
Scotch
Smoky, blended or single-malt; dominated America in the late ’70s. (Above: Scotch cocktails)
Tequila
High-end bottles (some numbered) created a vogue for the good stuff. (Above: Tequila cocktails)
Cocktail
The Margarita
The drink of the ’80s, served in big glasses with well-salted rims.
The Manhattan
A new lounge favorite, whether classic or given a mixologist’s update.
Glass
Shot Glass
Especially popular when emblazoned with icons like Pac-Man.
The Coupe
A shallow, elegant glass ideal for all kinds of classic cocktails.
Mixologist
Dale DeGroff
Father of modern mixology; ruled NYC’s Rainbow Room.
Sasha Petraske
Classic cocktail revivalist; founded NYC’s Milk & Honey in 2000.