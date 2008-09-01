Bar Trends: Then & Now

Then

Now

Spirit

Scotch

Smoky, blended or single-malt; dominated America in the late ’70s. (Above: Scotch cocktails)

Tequila

High-end bottles (some numbered) created a vogue for the good stuff. (Above: Tequila cocktails)

Cocktail

The Margarita

The drink of the ’80s, served in big glasses with well-salted rims.

The Manhattan

A new lounge favorite, whether classic or given a mixologist’s update.

Glass

Shot Glass

Especially popular when emblazoned with icons like Pac-Man.

The Coupe

A shallow, elegant glass ideal for all kinds of classic cocktails.

Mixologist

Dale DeGroff

Father of modern mixology; ruled NYC’s Rainbow Room.

Sasha Petraske

Classic cocktail revivalist; founded NYC’s Milk & Honey in 2000.