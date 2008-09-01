Bar Trends: Then & Now

The spirit, cocktail, glass and mixologist of the moment, then and now.

Bryan Miller
September 01, 2008

Then

Now

SpiritBoss Tweed cocktail

Scotch

Smoky, blended or single-malt; dominated America in the late ’70s. (Above: Scotch cocktails)Añejo Manhattan cocktail

Tequila

High-end bottles (some numbered) created a vogue for the good stuff. (Above: Tequila cocktails)

CocktailMaria’s Margarita

The Margarita

The drink of the ’80s, served in big glasses with well-salted rims.Manhattan Cocktail

The Manhattan

A new lounge favorite, whether classic or given a mixologist’s update.

Glass

Shot Glass

Especially popular when emblazoned with icons like Pac-Man.

The Coupe

A shallow, elegant glass ideal for all kinds of classic cocktails.

Mixologist

Dale DeGroff

Father of modern mixology; ruled NYC’s Rainbow Room.

Sasha Petraske

Classic cocktail revivalist; founded NYC’s Milk & Honey in 2000.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up