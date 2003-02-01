Banana Cream Pie

Growing up in Alabama in the 1960s, Joyce White found it almost impossible to avoid cream pies, especially because her older sister cooked at the local café. So White, author of the new cookbook Brown Sugar, perfected the art of making every sort, from coconut to cocoa to her favorite, banana: rum-spiked custard sandwiched between banana slices and swirls of whipped cream, topped with white chocolate curls.
