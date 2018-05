To make a perfectly flat cake top, either invert the top layer so the flat side faces up or shave off the rounded portion with a serrated knife before assembling the cake.

To make the finished cake easy to move, set it on a cardboard round of the same size before frosting.

To evenly frost the cake, set the layers on a rotating cake stand or lazy Susan.

To garnish the cake, decorate with bittersweet chocolate shavings or cinnamon red hot candies all over the frosted top and sides.