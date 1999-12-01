Baked Pasta Tips

Tips for turning tossed pasta into baked:
- Use any dried pasta other than capellini. These ultrathin strands blot up the sauce and dry out when baked.
- Boil the pasta until it’s al dente. There’s no need to undercook the pasta before baking because it’s in the oven for only a short time and won’t turn mushy.
- Avoid tossed pastas with egg sauces. The raw eggs in carbonara and similar sauces will scramble when baked. Add more eggs to make a frittata.
- Stay away from seafood pastas. Canned tuna is fine but cooked fresh seafood like shrimp will dry out in the oven.
- Save some of the pasta cooking water. Stir it into the sauced pasta before baking to add moisture without fat.