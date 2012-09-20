Baked Owners Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito’s Favorite American Sweets Shops

Renato Poliafito’s Picks

Levain Bakery, New York

Levain makes great cookies; they’re massive, about the size of my head. Really crunchy on the outside and almost raw on the inside, which might sound awful, but it tastes delicious. I secretly buy one every time I’m near there. Or buy two.

Jacques Torres, New York

I’m kind of addicted to Jacques Torres’s chocolate chip cookies; I’d say that’s one of my favorite cookies in the city.

Matt Lewis’s Picks

Bouchon Bakery, Multiple Locations

Thomas Keller’s bakery makes fantastic desserts, definitely some playful stuff, but it’s obvious they use really high quality ingredients. They do a take on the Hostess Ho Ho that is so good—an all-natural, organic, best-quality-ingredient Ho Ho.

Tartine, San Francisco

When I’m in San Francisco, I really do enjoy Tartine. They do a lot of classic stuff—they have a great banana cream pie that’s delicious.

Humphry Slocombe, San Francisco

I also like this ice cream shop a lot; they have really great, fun flavors. Some are a little wacky, but some are just perfect.

In the Midwest, I’m a huge fan of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. I’m obsessed. I love her flavor selections. She makes a buckeye ice cream, and it is heavenly. I got that twice in one day, and I actually made it at home, too. You can really taste her flavors, and she has a cool way of making ice cream at home in her book—it almost always comes out perfect.