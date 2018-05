Mindy Segal, one of Chicago's top pastry chefs, prepares first and main courses at her lovely new restaurant, HotChocolate, as well as delightful desserts like these apple potpies. The secret is the gooey apple-cider sauce, which Segal tosses with apple chunnks. She bakes the pastry lids separately to keep them perfectly crisp.

HotChocolate, 1747 N. Damen Ave., Chicago; 773-489-1747.