Austria's New Escape: Loisium Resort

Its fruity Riesling and peppery Grüner Veltliner make Austria's Kamptal Valley an amazing destination for wine travel. With the just-completed Loisium complex in Langenlois, there's even more reason to visit. Designed by renowned American architect Steven Holl, it already includes a striking cube-shaped visitors' center and half-mile-long underground wine museum fashioned out of a 900-year-old wine cellars. Now there's the new accordian-shaped Loisium Wine Resort & Spa. When they aren't touring incredible wineries nearby, such as Weingut Bründlmayer and Schloss Gobelsburg, guests at the 82-room hotel can take a whirlpool bath in an old wine cask or have a grapeseed-oil massage, two of the wine-themed treatments at the luxe spa (doubles from $170; Loisium Allee 1; 011-43-2734-77-100 or loisiumhotel.at).