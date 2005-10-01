Austria's New Escape: Loisium Resort

Food & Wine
October 01, 2005

Its fruity Riesling and peppery Grüner Veltliner make Austria's Kamptal Valley an amazing destination for wine travel. With the just-completed Loisium complex in Langenlois, there's even more reason to visit. Designed by renowned American architect Steven Holl, it already includes a striking cube-shaped visitors' center and half-mile-long underground wine museum fashioned out of a 900-year-old wine cellars. Now there's the new accordian-shaped Loisium Wine Resort & Spa. When they aren't touring incredible wineries nearby, such as Weingut Bründlmayer and Schloss Gobelsburg, guests at the 82-room hotel can take a whirlpool bath in an old wine cask or have a grapeseed-oil massage, two of the wine-themed treatments at the luxe spa (doubles from $170; Loisium Allee 1; 011-43-2734-77-100 or loisiumhotel.at).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up