Austria: Vienna Restaurants and Austrian Ingredients

Vienna Restaurants
Babette’s Spice & Books for Cooks
In addition to selling rare food books and its own spice blends, this convivial spot offers a market-driven menu that changes every week.
Saint Charles Alimentary
Chef Phillipp Furtenbach forages for wild roots and many other ingredients featured at this vegetarian-focused restaurant.
Ingredients
Mountain cheese
The Bregenz forests near the Swiss and German borders are home to spectacular dairy. Try the creamy, pleasantly funky cow’s-milk Bachensteiner. $30 per pound; formaggiokitchen.com.
Pumpkin-seed pesto
Pumpkin-seed oil is an Austrian staple. Now, the nutty Wolf Naturprodukte pumpkin-seed pesto is available in the U.S. Try it tossed with warm pasta. $6; thefoodemporium.com.