Austria: Vienna Restaurants and Austrian Ingredients

Vienna Restaurants

Babette’s Spice & Books for Cooks

In addition to selling rare food books and its own spice blends, this convivial spot offers a market-driven menu that changes every week.

Saint Charles Alimentary

Chef Phillipp Furtenbach forages for wild roots and many other ingredients featured at this vegetarian-focused restaurant.

Ingredients

Mountain cheese

The Bregenz forests near the Swiss and German borders are home to spectacular dairy. Try the creamy, pleasantly funky cow’s-milk Bachensteiner. $30 per pound; formaggiokitchen.com.

Pumpkin-seed pesto

Pumpkin-seed oil is an Austrian staple. Now, the nutty Wolf Naturprodukte pumpkin-seed pesto is available in the U.S. Try it tossed with warm pasta. $6; thefoodemporium.com.