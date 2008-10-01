Austria: Austrian Varietals | Wine Primer

Zierfandler
Flavor Profile: Zippy and Spicy
Great Bottle: This white is the new sommelier’s darling. Johann Stadlmann is a top producer ($28).
Rotgipfler
Flavor Profile: Rich and Aromatic
Great Bottle: This pineappley white grape is often blended with Zierfandler, as in the lush Schellmann ($22).
Blaufränkisch
Flavor Profile: Peppery and Juicy
Great Bottle: These light-bodied reds, like the biodynamic Michlits ($20), are exceptionally food-friendly.
Weissburgunder
Flavor Profile: Almondy and Appley
Great Bottle: This Austrian version of Pinot Blanc is especially nutty. Try the minerally 2006 Neumayer ($53).