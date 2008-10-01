Austria: Austrian Varietals | Wine Primer

Zierfandler

Flavor Profile: Zippy and Spicy

Great Bottle: This white is the new sommelier’s darling. Johann Stadlmann is a top producer ($28).

Rotgipfler

Flavor Profile: Rich and Aromatic

Great Bottle: This pineappley white grape is often blended with Zierfandler, as in the lush Schellmann ($22).

Blaufränkisch

Flavor Profile: Peppery and Juicy

Great Bottle: These light-bodied reds, like the biodynamic Michlits ($20), are exceptionally food-friendly.

Weissburgunder

Flavor Profile: Almondy and Appley

Great Bottle: This Austrian version of Pinot Blanc is especially nutty. Try the minerally 2006 Neumayer ($53).