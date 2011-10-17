Quiz: What’s Your Food Personality?

0-12 points: Consider yourself PICKY. Here are some recipes you’ll love: Safe Recipes for Picky Eaters";}if (13 <= score && score <= 26) {document.getElementById("answer1").innerHTML = "

13-26 points: You’re a NORMAL eater. Try some of these intriguing-but-still-safe dishes: Recipes for Normal Eaters";}if (27 <= score && score <= 40) {document.getElementById("answer1").innerHTML = "

27-40 points: Hey, ADVENTUROUS cook, try these recipes when you have your foodie friends over for dinner: Risky Recipes for Adventurous Cooks";}}function reset() {f.q1[1].checked = false;f.q1[2].checked = false;f.q1[3].checked = false;f.q1[4].checked = false;f.q2[1].checked = false;f.q2[2].checked = false;f.q2[3].checked = false;f.q2[4].checked = false;f.q3[1].checked = false;f.q3[2].checked = false;f.q3[3].checked = false;f.q3[4].checked = false;f.q4[1].checked = false;f.q4[2].checked = false;f.q4[3].checked = false;f.q4[4].checked = false;}//-->

1. If you had to choose one of the following fruits, which one would you pick?

A) Pineapple

B) Passion fruit

C) Durian

D) Why have fruit when I can have cookies?

2. What is the most exotic cuisine that you’ve tried?

A) Italian

B) French

C) Tibetan

D) American barbecue

3. Which of these dishes would you order from a menu?

A) Roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy

B) Grilled baby lamb chops with creamy polenta and sautéed spinach

C) Marinated sardines with soffritto crudo

D) Can I just get an order of French fries?

4. Which type of bread do you prefer?

A) English muffins

B) Whole grain bread

C) Injera, an Ethiopian flatbread

D) If it’s not Wonder, it’s not for me

Your Score: