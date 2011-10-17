A u c t i o n s R e s t a u r a n t s M u s e u m s N e w s

A Tote of Note

After you've scoured wine country for souvenirs, Louis Vuitton's carrying case lets you bring them home in style. Like fine Burgundy, the cowhide improves with age ($1,070; 800-285-2255).

Auction Action

SkyAuction.com is placing its own four-day South African tour on the block in early July. Bidding for the trip--with stops at Cape Town restaurants and the Western Cape wine lands--starts at just $1.

Forgione Forges On

Celebrated chef Larry Forgione expands his Manhattan empire with The Coach House, Rose Hill and a fresh location for An American Place.

Buzz

Don't search your plate for herbs and fruits--just sniff the air. New York City's Fitzpatrick hotels sell Rebalancing Kits made with orange peel. Secreted in minibars at Los Angeles's Standard is an herbal candle. Or pack your own aromatherapy with L'Occitane's basil and grapefruit Calming Candle.

Wine for a Song

Fifteen New Mexico wineries will stage the Santa Fe Wine Festival on the Fourth of July weekend. Pick a bottle, pack a lunch and spread a blanket: the open-air opera season kicks off that same weekend.

The Art of the Meal

Roy Lichtenstein's Interior: Perfect Pitcher will be re-created--in edible form--at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago on July 28. Pop art fans get lunch, a lecture and tickets to the Lichtenstein show at The Museum of Contemporary Art ($25; 312-573-5154).