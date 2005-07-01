Aspen: 2005 Classic News

At the annual FOOD & WINE Magazine Classic in Aspen every June, we always learn new things from expert speakers like Mario Batali, Jacques Torres and Andrea Immer. At this year's event, the following superstars are bringing the magazine to life.

Emeril Lagasse The TV chef shows off his Big Easy potluck recipes, like luscious corn chowder and country captain, New Orleans's take on curried chicken.

Kevin Zraly The renowned wine educator is a champion of both the Old and New Worlds: Bordeaux and Chile. He pours 2002 Casa Lapostolle Clos Apalta, from the Colchagua Valley.

Elin McCoy The author of The Emperor of Wine: The Rise of Robert M. Parker, Jr., and the Reign of American Taste knows Parker's favorite bottlings; her book, which was three years in the making, details the world's most powerful palate's preferences and rating system.

Tickets for next year's event, June 16 to 18, go on sale in mid-November (877-900-WINE). Recipes from this year's Classic are available at foodandwine.com/aspenrecipes on June 13.