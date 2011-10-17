Recipes from the 2006 Food & Wine Magazine Classic in Aspen

Check out these recipes for the fabulous food prepared by top chefs at the 2006 Food & Wine Magazine Classic in Aspen.
José Andrés
- Grilled Watermelon Steaks with Feta and Micro Greens
- Watermelon Air with Sea Urchin
- Watermelon and Tomato Skewers
- Watermelon Cones
- Watermelon Flight
- Watermelon Foam with Fruit Salad
- Watermelon Gazpacho with Cucumber Seeds
- Watermelon Gelatin with Spices
- Watermelon Granita with Yogurt and Fruits
- Watermelon Ice Cocktail
- Watermelon Soda
- Watermelon Spherification
- Algin Bath
- Watermelon Juice
Mario Batali
- Sautéed Calf's Liver with Onions, Balsamic Vinegar and Pancetta
- Spaghetti with Seafood and Jalapeños
- Soft Polenta with Seafood
Daniel Boulud
- Crispy Rouget with Black Olive Mosto and Arugula Pesto
- Arugula Pesto
- Black Olive Mosto Oil
- Mackerel Escabèche on Fennel Skewers
- Sardine Roulades with Swiss Chard, Almonds, Raisins and Mint
Giada De Laurentiis
Bobby Flay
- Shrimp Cocktail with Tomatillo-Horseradish Sauce
- Tomatillo-Horseradish Sauce
- Skate with Smoked Chile Butter, Capers, Tarragon and Tomato Salad
- Smoked Chile Butter
- Tomato Salad
Suzanne Goin
- Cornmeal Shortcakes with Peaches, Mint and Soured Cream
- Peaches and Soured Cream
- Lamb Skewers with Lima Bean Purée
- Lima Bean Purée
- Salsa Verde
- Yellow Tomato Gazpacho
Emeril Lagasse
- Chocolate-Strawberry Crêpes
- Dessert Crêpes
- Warm Chocolate Sauce
- Overstuffed Twice Baked Potatoes
- Oysters Rockefeller
- Rockefeller Sauce Base
- Steak Diane
Jacques Pépin
Wolfgang Puck
- Crispy Potato Galette With Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar
- Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
- Marinated Rack of Lamb With Honey-Mint Vinaigrette
Steven Raichlen
- Country-Style Ribs with Chilean Salsa
- Dessert "Ribs" (Molasses and Spice-Grilled Bananas)
- Caramel "Barbecue Sauce"
- Dinosaur Ribs (Pineapple-Marinated Smoked Beef Ribs)
- Red-Eye Ribs with Café au Lait Barbecue Sauce
- Café au Lait Barbecue Sauce