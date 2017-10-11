More Huy Fong Sauces Are Coming in Single-Serve Packets

Huy Fong Sriracha is one of the most beloved condiments in America, but for the longest time, the spicy chili sauce wasn't available in that most iconic of condiment packages – the kind of single-serve packet made famous by ketchup at fast food chains. At the start of last year, the company Sriracha2Go rectified this problem, being the first and only seller of Huy Fong Sriracha packets. Now, thanks to the success of that offering, Sriracha2Go is extending its line of Huy Fong packets to include two of the brand's other sauces: Sambal Oelek Ground Fresh Chili Paste and Chili Garlic Sauce.

Though not as famous as Huy Fong's Sriracha, these two other products have a dedicated following as well. Sambal Oelek, which is a spicy Indonesian chili paste, is thicker and chunkier than the Sriracha containing whole jalapeno seeds and less seasoning, leading to a purer chili flavor. Meanwhile, the Chili Garlic Sauce is similar to the Sambai Oelek but with "a super secret garlic seasoning," according to Sriracha2Go. Company cofounder Farbod Deylamian said that he quickly saw demand for a single-serve option for these products as well.

"After the success we saw from launching the Sriracha Packets, we started seeing customers reaching out to us hoping to get their hands on Huy Fong's Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek packets, in addition to the Sriracha packets," Deylamian told us. "Though these are Huy Fong's lesser known sauces, they're equally as delicious, and we wanted to do what we could to get these in the hands of customers."

So Sriracha2Go broached the topic with the famed sriracha maker. "We approached Huy Fong with the idea to packet their other two sauces, and we identified a common goal of wanting to introduce more people to the other great products Huy Fong has to offer," explained Sriracha2Go's other cofounder, Kyle Lewis. "We are now proud to be the first and only to offer Sambal Oelek and Chili Garlic in convenient packet form, and look forward to continuing to expand the reach of Huy Fong's product lineup."

Those interested in scoring any of the three varieties of Huy Fong sauces can order the 6-gram packets on Sriracha2Go's website in quantities of either 50 packets for $10 or 200 packets for $25. Sriracha2Go's original Sriracha packets are also available through major foodservice distributors such as Sysco and US Foods and the new varieties could be joining them soon, so you may even see these packets out in the wild.