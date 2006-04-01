Art Park: Sonoma Subversive

Food & Wine
April 01, 2006

Set among Sonoma's neat vineyard rows is a nine-acre tract of more subversive greenery: Cornerstone Gardens. Opened in July 2004, Cornerstone is both garden and outdoor art gallery, with 23 installations by well-known landscape artists like Ken Smith and Yoji Sasaki. Garden Play by Topher Delaney (who often works with a parrot on her shoulder) looks a bit like a giant boules court with enormous rope-covered balls set against a wall that is decorated with a bar code pattern. Visitors can buy house-made focaccias and eat them among the exhibits (23570 Highway 121, Sonoma; 707-933-3010 or cornerstonegardens.com).

