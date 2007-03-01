Art on the Web

The next generation of Wayne Thiebauds is taking to the Web. Austin-based Justin Clayton, who paints small portraits and still-lifes of food, auctions a piece a day (from $99; justinspaintings.com). Richmond, Virginia’s Duane Keiser displays and sells three postcard-size paintings a week; many of the pieces are food-focused—from currants to Jujubes (from $100; duanekeiser.com).