Art on the Menu: Restaurants Near Art Museums

Toronto

Museum Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

Restaurant Frank

The name of the restaurant at AGO honors Frank Gehry, who redesigned the gallery, and Frank Stella, whose sculptures adorn both spaces. Chef Anne Yarymowich serves locally driven comfort food like braised rabbit; all of the wines are from Ontario producers.

Seattle

Seattle Art Museum–goers have a new place to stay nearby: the Four Seasons, decorated with works from Northwest artists. At ART, its restaurant, chef Kerry Sear sends out kampachi (yellowtail) with paintbrushes and a palette of 15 sauces so diners can channel their inner Impressionist.

Boston

Museum Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA)

Restaurant Sensing at the Fairmont Battery Wharf

Fairmont’s new waterfront property near the ICA is home to the first U.S. venture from star French chef Guy Martin.

Chicago

Museum The Art Institute of Chicago

Restaurant Lockwood in the Palmer House hotel

The Institute’s Renzo Piano–designed modern wing opens May 16. At Lockwood, chef Phillip Foss serves modern American food to match.

San Francisco

Museum San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Restaurant Heaven’s Dog

After viewing works in the sculpture garden, opening May 10, museum-goers can head up the road to chef Charles Phan’s affordable new noodle shop.

