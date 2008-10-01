Argentina: Where to Eat in Mendoza

Anna Bistro

This hip lounge-restaurant, opened by two French brothers, serves small plates like salmon empanadas and local wines.

Bistro M

The restaurant at the Park Hyatt Mendoza is the place for steak; its cellar has more than 250 local wines.

Domaine du Mont

In a 100-year-old Victorian mansion, this new restaurant serves casual bistro food and a tasting menu featuring dishes like braised short ribs with blue cheese polenta.

Mi Tierra

Each room in this restored town house displays vineyard photos that pay homage to a local winery, such as Catena Zapata. Flights of wine complement rustic dishes like smoked wild boar.

