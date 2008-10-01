Argentina: Underdog Grape Bonarda

Although Malbec is Argentina’s most famous grape, Bonarda (believed to have originated in Italy) deserves attention, too. The second most widely planted variety in the country, it produces wines that tend to be affordable, intensely fruity and very food-friendly.

2006 La Posta Estela Armando Vineyard Bonarda ($17) This rich, blackberry-flavored red comes from a 120-year-old family-owned winery in Mendoza. 2006 Crios de Susana Balbo Syrah-Bonarda ($15) This elegant, floral 50-50 blend combines Bonarda’s luscious black cherry notes with Syrah’s structure. 2007 Altos las Hormigas Colonia las Liebres Bonarda ($11) Delightfully juicy, this value-priced red from eastern Mendoza is worth stockpiling.