Architecture: Fab Prefab

Prefab homes aren't known for great design, let alone great kitchens. But the factory-made housing, which was considered revolutionary in the early 1920s before becoming distinctly unstylish in the '70s, has had a revival among design-minded people building second homes, and many have serious cooking spaces. Architect Michelle Kaufmann's Glidehouse has an airy open kitchen with an expansive island and multiple sinks (from about $130 a sq ft; 415-462-0561 or glidehouse.com). Architect Rocio Romero furnished her prefab LV kitchens with stainless steel; a kit is about $33,000. Her more basic Fish Camp, which she calls a tree house for adults, starts at $15,000 (314-367-7736 or rocioromero.com).