Quiz: Test Your American Wine Knowledge

Wine expert Peter Kasperski gives wine pairing tips for Japanese, Italian and Mexican food.

F&W shares 67 fantastic American wines $15 and under.

5-7 points: You love wine but could stand to brush up on your knowledge.



1. The Norton grape variety is mostly grown in:

A) Texas

B) California

C) Missouri

2. In the famous 1976 Paris Tasting, the top Chardonnay was made by:

A) Domaine Roulot

B) Chateau Montelena Winery

C) Chalone Vineyard

D) Grgich Hills

3. New York’s Finger Lakes are known for producing particularly fine:

A) Rieslings

B) Cabernet Sauvignons

C) Zinfandels

D) Merlots

4. How many states in the U.S. produce wine?

A) 10

B) 20

C) 30

D) 40

E) 50

5. California produces more than what percentage of all wine made in the U.S.?

A) 20%

B) 50%

C) 70%

D) 90%

6. What grape variety is known to many growers as the heartbreak grape?

A) Cabernet Sauvignon

B) Viognier

C) Pinot Noir

D) Zinfandel

E) Valdiguié

7. How does the United States rank as a wine-producing country?

A) 1st

B) 4th

C) 7th

D) 13th

8. How many wineries are there in California?

A) 520

B) 900

C) 1521

D) 2687

9. The University of California, Davis, is known for:

A) being five miles away from the Eisele Vineyard, one of the premier Cabernet vineyards in the world

B) being the home of the foremost enology and viticulture department in the U.S.

C) producing its own wines under the "UCD Vineyards" label

D) being the undergraduate alma mater of Robert Mondavi

10. Around what year were the first European grapevines—which produce the best wines, and include varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay—imported to the United States?

A) 1521

B) 1619

C) 1870

D) 1950

Your Score: