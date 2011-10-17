Braised Chicken Recipes

Braised Chicken with Peppers

Chef Way: Andrew Carmellini brines chicken, then dries it for a few hours in the refrigerator. He stews the bird in a combination of veal and poultry stocks, then seasons it with his own peperonata.

Easy Way Don't brine or dry the chicken. Instead of making peperonata, add Peppadew (jarred peppers from South Africa) and olives while the chicken braises.

Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas

Chef Paul Kahan is a big fan of chicken thighs because they have so much flavor and are so inexpensive—the best of both worlds. He braises the thighs in beer to make an excellent spring stew.

Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives

Braising chicken in a liquid that combines onions, carrots, bacon and olives creates complex flavor relatively quickly.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Olives and Basil

Braised Chicken Thighs with Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut simmered with vegetables, apple, and juniper berries is a perfect match for bacon and chicken thighs. The robust combination of flavors makes this a great hearty winter dish.

Hearty Braised Chicken Legs

Pureeing garlic, onion and cilantro, then cooking them with white mushrooms in chicken fat, gives this tomato-based sauce an incredible depth of flavor.

Tomato Braised Chicken Breasts with Green Olives

Charles Dale coaxes maximum flavor from the ingredients in this simple recipe by slowly cooking everything together in a covered dish.

Bay Leaf Braised Chicken with Chickpeas

With chicken, the preparation dictates the wine choice. Here, the bay leaves and roasted peppers call for a fruity, herbaceous white. Try a California Sauvignon Blanc.

Chicken Braised with Lemon and Garlic

Braised Chicken Legs with Olives and Tomatoes

A rich tapenade intensifies the tomato sauce for these meaty chicken legs.

Braised Chicken with Wine and Oranges

The tangy oranges in this dish blend with the sweet Muscatel wine to create a Spanish sweet-and-sour chicken.

Cider-Braised Chicken Legs with Onion Raisin Sauce

Serve this dish with creamy polenta or couscous to sop up the chicken's delicious sweet-tart sauce.



