Apricot Pavlova with Chamomile Cream

The most brilliant pastry chefs create desserts with unexpected contrasts: warm and cold, sweet and sour, sweet and salty, even sweet and spicy. Johnny Iuzzini of Manhattan's Jean Georges, for instance, roasts sweet apricots and honey with fiery Thai chiles for an Asian-inflected version of the Pavlova, the Australian classic. Chamomile whipped cream and crunchy, minty meringue cool things down deliciously.