Apricot Pavlova with Chamomile Cream

Food & Wine
June 01, 2004

The most brilliant pastry chefs create desserts with unexpected contrasts: warm and cold, sweet and sour, sweet and salty, even sweet and spicy. Johnny Iuzzini of Manhattan's Jean Georges, for instance, roasts sweet apricots and honey with fiery Thai chiles for an Asian-inflected version of the Pavlova, the Australian classic. Chamomile whipped cream and crunchy, minty meringue cool things down deliciously.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up