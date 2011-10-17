Apple Pie Tip

When selecting the best apples for Thanksgiving pies, texture is key (after flavor, of course).

Many delicious but delicate varieties that are perfect for eating out of hand can't withstand the rigors of baking. Jonathans, Rhode Island Greenings, Greenings, Spys, Golden Delicious, Granny Smiths, Winesaps and Russets, alone or in combination, are all tops for pie-making.

It's prime apple season now--the perfect time of year to visit farmers' markets or farm stands and try out new varieties.

