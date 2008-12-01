Antipasto Party

Serve this fantastic collection of easy Mediterranean-style appetizers using jarred or prepared foods.
Quick Recipe Ideas
Pesto-Ricotta Spread
Blend fresh ricotta cheese with any jarred pesto. Season with salt and pepper and spread on crostini. Garnish with toasted pine nuts.
Stuffed Olives
Stuff large pitted green olives with small pieces of provolone cheese. Thread on toothpicks with strips of jarred roasted red or yellow pepper.
Margherita Skewers
Halve several cherry tomatoes. Wrap large basil leaves around marinated bocconcini (mini mozzarella balls) and thread onto toothpicks. Skewer the cherry tomato halves on the toothpicks with the cut sides down. Arrange the skewers, standing upright, on a platter and serve.
White Bean–Artichoke Dip
In a food processor, puree drained canned cannellini beans with jarred artichoke tapenade and good quality extra-virgin olive oil until smooth. Serve with grissini (Italian bread sticks) or pita chips.
